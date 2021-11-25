Aaron Rodgers denies suffering from “COVID foot”, clarifies that he suffered a fracture

The quarterback said he waits for an apology from the Wall Street Journal, after that outlet published a piece claiming that Rodgers suffered from the alleged sequel of the virus.

GREEN BAY – Aaron Rodgers suffers a broken foot – does not suffer from “COVID foot” – and the quarterback of the Green bay packers He even put his bare foot in front of the camera on Wednesday in an effort to clarify the issue that has bothered him since he returned from his 10-day quarantine earlier this month.

After joking Tuesday during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” about “COVID foot” – a possible sequel to the virus for which he tested positive on November 3 – and following a story published by the Wall Street Journal who took those comments as fact, Rodgers revealed on Wednesday that he suffered a fractured toe, one suffered during training at home while enlisting his return to the Packers for his November 14 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Aaron Rodgers showed the foot during a press conference for Zoom, to confirm that he does not suffer from “COVID foot”. Getty Images

“I’m glad you asked just so I can show my foot injuries here, so if I have enough room in this chamber, let me see if I can,” he said. Rodgers as he lifted his left foot in front of the camera during his press conference for Zoom. “Oh, there are no injuries of any kind there. Or, what a surprise. No, it’s actually called misinformation when false information about an individual is perpetuated. I have a broken toe.”

Rodgers He said that he expects an apology from the newspaper, but added that “I had a lot of fun reading that article. It was very, very interesting, but no, I never suffered from ‘foot COVID’ before. Pat he made a joke about it on the show, and I mentioned it yesterday, that it’s worse than a sprain and it must be a bone problem. “

The fractured toe was just as troublesome in Sunday’s 34-31 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, that Rodgers actually made his way to the locker room before the first half was over, leaving Jordan love receiving the last plays of the second quarter so that he could undergo treatment at halftime. Although he did not detail that treatment, Rodgers he was near perfect in the second half, driving touchdown drives on all three possessions, and throwing just one incomplete pass – one intentionally thrown – after halftime.



1 Related

The head coach of the Packers, Matt LaFleur, said Rodgers will follow a similar practice routine as last week, when he participated only on Friday and on a limited basis, prior to Sunday’s duel against Los Angeles Rams on Lambeau Field. Rodgers he did not train this Wednesday.

“Certainly, we will handle it day by day, but it will just a lot be how you are feeling,” he said. LaFleur.

Rodgers He insisted that he would not lose game action due to the injury, but he will consider surgery on the day off, as long as the procedure does not exclude him from any game.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

“There are surgical options, too, that wouldn’t involve wasting time, so luckily, we have a great orthopedic specialist in town, the best in the business, who everyone sends stuff to,” he said. Rodgers, referring to the orthopedic specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, who moved to Green bay. “But, I will definitely look at all the options throughout the free week and decide what is best to make sure I get to the finish line.”

He said the injury occurred while he was working on his conditioning during quarantine. He did not know the extent of his injury until he returned to the team the day before the duel against the Seahawks.

“I didn’t think it was what it is until I arrived at the facility the Saturday before the game and had an X-ray when I was released to return to the complex,” he said. Rodgers. “It’s about enduring pain.”