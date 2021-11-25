‘$ 200,000 for the face’: a company of humanoid robots is looking for a person who will give them their “friendly face”

The person chosen must sign a license agreement with the company that “allows the use of their appearance for an unlimited period.”

Promobot, the largest robot development company in Northern and Eastern Europe, announced this Wednesday that it is looking for “the perfect face” to create a new humanoid robot, and promises a payment of $ 200,000 to the chosen person.

“Our company is developing technologies in the field of facial recognition, as well as speech, autonomous navigation, artificial intelligence and other areas of robotics,” says Promobot. “Since 2019 we have been actively manufacturing and supplying humanoid robots to the market. Our new clients want to launch a large-scale project and, for this, they need to license a new robot appearance to avoid legal delays, “explains the company.

According to the company, the order was placed by a US company that “supplies solutions to airports, shopping centers and retail stores in North America and the Middle East. “The robot with the winning person’s face would start its activities in 2023.

Promobot requires candidates to be over 25 years and have a “friendly face”, regardless of other factors such as gender or race. The person chosen must sign a license agreement with the company that “allows the use of their appearance for an unlimited period.” What’s more, you will need to record “at least 100 hours” of audio material for the company to copy your voice.

Promobot is based in Russia and was recently the subject of controversy over its legal dispute with American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, after he created a humanoid robot with his face, allegedly without his consent.