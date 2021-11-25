16 Celebs Who Found Love On Set, Not With Their Co-stars, With Team Members
Julia Roberts met her husband, Danny Moder, a camera operations assistant, in 2002 and they are still together.
1.
Samira Wiley played Poussey Washington in Orange Is the New Black when he met his wife Lauren Morelli, who was working as a writer for the series.
3.
Jennifer Lawrence met her ex-boyfriend Darren Aronofsky on the set of Mother, a movie that Jennifer starred in and Darren directed.
Four.
Natalie Portman met her husband, Benjamin Millepied, on the set of The black swan, where he worked as a choreographer and played the role of David.
5.
Christina Aguilera met her fiancé, Matt Rutler, when he was working as a production assistant on Burlesque. They have a son together and have been engaged since 2014.
6.
Usher met his ex-wife Tameka Foster when she was working as his stylist.
7.
Simon Cowell met his ex-fiancee Mezhgan Hussainy on the set of American Idol, where she worked as the head of the makeup department.
8.
Rob Lowe and his wife of 30 years, Sheryl Berkoff, met on a blind date in 1983, but began dating until 1989, when Sheryl was working as a makeup artist on Rob’s movie, Bad influence.
9.
Tom Felton met Olivia Jade Gordon on the set of Harry Potter, where Tom played Draco Malfoy and Olivia worked as a stunt assistant.
10.
While playing the role of Xialing in Shang-Chi, Meng’er Zhang fell in love with Yung Lee, one of the action designers for the Marvel movie.
eleven.
Anna Kendrick met her boyfriend Ben Richardson on the set of the 2013 comedy Drinking Buddies: Ben was the cinematographer and Anna acted in the film.
12.
Matt LeBlanc met his girlfriend Aurora Mulligan when he was working as a driver for Top gear and Aurora was an assistant producer on the show.
13.
Whitney Port married Tim Rosenman, an associate producer of The Hills and the Whitney spinoff in New York, The City.
14.
On the other hand, Kristin Cavallari secretly dated the camera operator of The Hills, Miguel Medina, for a few months, despite “being a couple” with Brody Jenner in the series.
fifteen.
Model Martha Hunt reportedly met her fiancé, photographer Jason McDonald, during a photoshoot in 2015.
16.
And Kandi Burruss met her husband, Todd Tucker, a producer of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, while filming the fourth season in South Africa.
This post was translated from English.