16 Celebs Who Found Love On Set, Not With Their Co-stars, With Team Members

Julia Roberts met her husband, Danny Moder, a camera operations assistant, in 2002 and they are still together.

1.

Samira Wiley played Poussey Washington in Orange Is the New Black when he met his wife Lauren Morelli, who was working as a writer for the series.

Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“I was very drawn to Lauren’s mind before I met Lauren in person,” Samira told Bust magazine.

“I read his script and thought, ‘This person is very talented; I can’t wait to meet her.’

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for CORE Gala

Julia and Danny have been married since 2002 and have three children. “When I married Danny, it was the first time I thought, ‘My life will never be the same again, in the most incredible and indescribable sense,'” Julia told Gwyneth Paltrow.

3.

Jennifer Lawrence met her ex-boyfriend Darren Aronofsky on the set of Mother, a movie that Jennifer starred in and Darren directed.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Brooklyn Academy of Music

“Dating the director was different because we were on tour together and when I go back to the hotel, the last thing I want to talk about or the least I want to think about is the movie,” Jennifer told Variety. “He comes back from the tour and he just wants to talk about it. ”The couple dated for a year before breaking up, but they remain on good terms.

Four.

Natalie Portman met her husband, Benjamin Millepied, on the set of The black swan, where he worked as a choreographer and played the role of David.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Natalie thanked Benjamin in her Best Actress Oscar acceptance speech for the film.

“My beautiful love, Benjamin Millepied, who choreographed the movie and now has given me the most important role of my life,” said Natalie, referring to the pregnancy of their first child together.

5.

Christina Aguilera met her fiancé, Matt Rutler, when he was working as a production assistant on Burlesque. They have a son together and have been engaged since 2014.

Steve Jennings / Getty Images

“You consistently impress me with how devoted, determined and hardworking you are, and how devoted, loving and caring you are as a parent and partner,” Christina shared in an Instagram post for Matt’s birthday.

6.

Usher met his ex-wife Tameka Foster when she was working as his stylist.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Usher and Tameka have two children together: Usher “Five” Raymond V and Naviyd. Tameka received much criticism in the media during their relationship and throughout the divorce process and the battle for custody of their children. “I was nobody; it’s easy to mess with me,” he told Page Six. “I don’t have a great team to defend me.”

7.

Simon Cowell met his ex-fiancee Mezhgan Hussainy on the set of American Idol, where she worked as the head of the makeup department.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

After telling the UK newspaper The Sun that their engagement had been “a big mistake”, Simon gifted Mezhgan with a mansion worth about $ 8 million.

8.

Rob Lowe and his wife of 30 years, Sheryl Berkoff, met on a blind date in 1983, but began dating until 1989, when Sheryl was working as a makeup artist on Rob’s movie, Bad influence.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“I always tell people, ‘If you can marry your best friend, then do it.’ Because everything else comes and goes and in that regard, I’ve been very lucky,” said Rob in Goopfellas, a podcast to whom he was invited.

9.

Tom Felton met Olivia Jade Gordon on the set of Harry Potter, where Tom played Draco Malfoy and Olivia worked as a stunt assistant.

Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

In addition to working with the film’s action crew, Olivia played Draco’s wife, Astoria Greengrass, in The Deathly Hallows: Part II. Apparently, the couple broke up in 2016, after seven years of relationship.

10.

While playing the role of Xialing in Shang-Chi, Meng’er Zhang fell in love with Yung Lee, one of the action designers for the Marvel movie.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

“We didn’t prepare anything to celebrate our marriage, but the production threw a big party for us,” Zhang told Screen rant.

Simu Liu and Awkwafina even took the couple to Disneyland, where the cast and crew celebrated with karaoke.

eleven.

Anna Kendrick met her boyfriend Ben Richardson on the set of the 2013 comedy Drinking Buddies: Ben was the cinematographer and Anna acted in the film.

Alo Ceballos / GC Images / Getty Images

In addition to working together on Drinking Buddies, Ben and Anna have collaborated on projects such as Happy christmas and Table 19.

12.

Matt LeBlanc met his girlfriend Aurora Mulligan when he was working as a driver for Top gear and Aurora was an assistant producer on the show.

Philip Toscano – PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Aurora also made a cameo appearance on the screen of Top gear as a bride in London’s St Paul’s Cathedral whose wedding is interrupted by Matt.

13.

Whitney Port married Tim Rosenman, an associate producer of The Hills and the Whitney spinoff in New York, The City.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images

While filming The CityTim was in charge of finding dates and potential romantic partners for Whitney.

Fortunately, Whitney made the first move, and the rest is history.

14.

On the other hand, Kristin Cavallari secretly dated the camera operator of The Hills, Miguel Medina, for a few months, despite “being a couple” with Brody Jenner in the series.

/ SplashNews.com

“We dated for a few months and no one knew about it,” Kristin told a shocked Heidi Montag on Very Cavallari.

“I used to hang out with Brody on the show and Miguel literally filmed it.”

fifteen.

Model Martha Hunt reportedly met her fiancé, photographer Jason McDonald, during a photoshoot in 2015.

Craig Barritt / Getty Images

Martha and Jason got engaged in 2020, and the Victoria’s Secret Angel shared the news on Instagram saying “I have a secret …” alongside a photo of her new ring.

16.

And Kandi Burruss met her husband, Todd Tucker, a producer of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, while filming the fourth season in South Africa.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

The reality show couple hit it off in 2016. “This is one of the best days of my life,” Kandi told In Touch Weekly. “And I had the wedding of my dreams, it is all very beautiful.”

This post was translated from English.

