13 iconic artists who have never won a Grammy Award

The success of an artist or band can be measured through a multitude of factors. From the sales, downloads or reproductions of their music to the concert tickets sold, without forgetting the prizes and awards obtained. However, there may be some exceptions, as honors or accolades do not always reflect the actual popularity of an artist. Some of the biggest names in music have never won a Grammy Award.

Since the first edition of the Grammy Awards was held in the year 1959, the awards have forgotten to honor some of the most beloved artists on the planet. We talk about legends like Diana Ross or mass idols like Katy Perry or Sia.

Artists who have never won a Grammy Award

1. Sia





Sia // Getty





The Australian singer-songwriter is one of the most influential in pop music of the 21st century. However, she does not have a Grammy to her name, even though she has been nominated nine times. The last one for his song Never give up in 2018.

2. Queen





14 facts to get to know Freddie Mercury better // Getty Images





They turned the music industry upside down with their iconic anthems and Freddie Mercury breaking gender stereotypes. Although they received numerous awards for their contributions, the British rock band never won a Grammy Award. They were nominated four times but never won in the category.

What Queen does have are two honorary Grammy awards. In 2008 they were recognized with the Grammy Hall of Fame Award, where musical recordings of historical importance are recognized. Ten years later, in 2018, they were awarded the Achievement Award, a Grammy Award that recognizes their iconic career. This November marks the 30th anniversary of his death.

3. Jimi Hendrix





Jimi Hendrix // Agencies





He is one of the most successful and prolific guitarists of all time, but Jimmy Hendrix he also did not win a Grammy during his career. Yes, he was nominated a year after his death, in 1970, and in 1992 he was recognized with the Achievement Award, which recognizes the long career of the winner.

4. Katy Perry





Katy Perry during a performance // Getty





Despite being the first woman to have five singles from the same album chart at number 1 (for Teenage dream in 2010, something that I had only achieved Michael jackson), the singer has never won a Grammy Award. Has been nominated 13 times and she still has many years of career left, so we may have to remove her from this list shortly.

5. Bob Marley





Bob Marley, during a concert // Getty Images





Bob marley It is the face of reggae music and culture in the world, but it never won a Grammy award in life. His only nomination came in 2002, more than 20 years after his death. It was for the category of Best Long Format Music Video for the video of the documentary Rebel Music: The Bob Marley Story.

In 2001 he was awarded the Grammy Achievemenet, which honors his career, and in 2010 his album Catch a Fire was recognized with the Grammy Hall of Fame for its enormous influence on the genre. Although Marley was recognized posthumously, the truth is that the Academy did not have a reggae category until 1985, four years after his death.

6. Janis Joplin





Janis Joplin // Getty





She only released four albums before her untimely death in 1970, but Janis Joplin made a huge impact on the rock and roll world. its energetic stage presence and his legendary music only earned him two posthumous Grammy Award nominations in 1971, but did not garner any recognition. Later, he did receive the Grammy Achievement for his artistic achievements and the Grammy Hall of Fame for his influence.

7. Nicki Minaj





Nicki Minaj // Gtres





Although it has achieved 10 nominations, rapper Nicki Minaj has never won a Grammy Award either. In the 2019 and 2020 nominations he did not even enter, something that disappointed fans and further fueled his rivalry with Cardi B, who in 2019 obtained five nominations, winning a category.

8. Snoop Dogg





Snoop Dogg // AP





Snoop dogg He is the most nominated artist to ever win a Grammy Award, a somewhat mediocre title. Has got 17 nominations but he has never managed to win the coveted gramophone. It also does not have any honorary recognition from the Academy.

9. Björk





Björk during her ‘Volta World Tour’ in London // Getty





Although she is one of the most genuine artists of the time, the Icelandic singer has never taken home a Grammy Award, despite having been nominated no less than 15 times.

10. Diana Ross





Diana Ross // Getty





After making yourself known with The SupremesDiana Ross found massive and international success with her solo career. Has sold more than 100 million disc copies And she’s been nominated 12 times by the Academy, but there are no Grammys on her shelf of achievements. Yes, she was awarded both honorary degrees, The Hall of Fame and Achievement Award, both in 2012.

11. Gun’s & Roses





Gun’s & Roses // Getty





In the late ’80s and early’ 90s they were nominated for three Gramy’s, but they never got the recognition that many fans think they have to have for being one of the best-selling bands of all time. His disk Appetite for Destruction is the most sold out of rock history. They also don’t have an honorary Grammy.

11. Tupac Shakur





Tupac Shakur attending court in a wheelchair // Gtres





Tupac Shakur, one of the greatest hip-hop figures of all time, he never received a Grammy, not even an honorary one. He was nominated six times in his lifetime, but was never posthumously recognized by the Academy.

13. The Who





The Who // Getty





It was one of the first bands he used synthesizers in rock music and without a doubt they are a music legend. However, their extensive career only earned them three Grammy nominations and none were victorious. Of course, they were recognized in 2001 with the two honorary categories: Grammy Hall of Fame and Grammy Achievement Award.