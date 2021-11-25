10 films that were the favorites of the film festivals but that did not connect with the spectators

The unfortunate reality of festival movies is that high critical acclaim rarely translates into stellar or even pragmatic box office earnings. Most of the time, films that make it onto the festival circuit end up failing at the box office.

This is not because the movies themselves are bad, but because they were made for a very specific audience. While it’s nice to know that these movies found a second wind later, it’s unfortunate that they didn’t get the mainstream love they deserved.

10 The last duel was out of time

On paper, The last duel should have been an event. Not only was this a star-studded, big-budget return to historical epics, it was the first of two films directed by none other than Sir Ridley Scott to be released in 2021. Unfortunately, Scott’s narration of the France’s last combat trial was a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thelast duel It received high praise at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, but only made $ 26.8 million against a budget of $ 100 million. It has been said that audiences, just emerging from the hardships of the pandemic, were not exactly enthusiastic about a bleak and brutal film about physical and sexual violence, hence the poor attendance.

9 The murder of Jesse James by the coward Robert Ford was not the western that the public was used to

When it comes to critically loved theatrical bombs, there are probably none as famous as The murder of Jesse James by the coward Robert Ford. This tragically deconstructive western premiered at the 64th Venice International Film Festival before moving on to other circuits, where it became one of the most beloved westerns in history.

Because of its slow pace, long duration, and excessive sadness, El murder of Jesse James by the coward Robert Ford it only recovered $ 15 million from its $ 30 million budget. It also didn’t help that Warner Brothers seemingly buried the film, shelving it for two years after its completion due to a lack of faith in it and giving it a weak nationwide release of just 301 theaters.

8 The tree of life was too abstract and esoteric for the general public

Terrence Malick may be one of the best filmmakers today, but his films are not exactly blockbusters. None of his works embodies this paradox better than The tree of the life, his best-known film to date. Despite winning the Palme d’Or at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival, he only recovered $ 12 million from his $ 32 million budget.

TheTree of the Vida (also considered one of the few high-budget arthouse films) ended up earning a total of $ 61 million, but its release in the country was a financial bombshell. Given Malick’s thoughtful and thoughtful style, it’s no wonder the film that critics hailed as his magnum opus didn’t find a wider audience.

7 Mother! it was almost impossible to market to anyone

To be fair, most of Darren Aronofsky’s films are hard to market, but Mother! it was probably the most egregious case. The film was an allegorical commentary on the Bible as a story and a book that openly affected history. Not knowing how to sell a symbol-based horror story, Paramount Pictures advertised Mother! ! like a home invasion movie.

This confusion, combined with polarizing word of mouth, plunged Mother! ! at the box office, where it only made $ 44.5 million worldwide on a budget of $ 30 million. On the contrary, mother ! It received unanimous praise at the festivals where it premiered, especially at the 74th Venice International Film Festival, where it was nominated for the highest Golden Lion award.

6 Children of Men was too dark for its Christmas release date

Say it’s hard to market Sons of the men is an understatement, especially because of how dark it is. That said, it’s as if Universal Pictures hasn’t given this acclaimed dystopian movie a shot. After its premiere at the 63rd Venice International Film Festival to high praise, Hijos from Men had a dubious premiere at Christmas.

Although releasing a movie about a dying infertile world near awards season made sense, Sons of men was crushed by family movies like Night in the museum. The lack of a Universal marketing plan didn’t help, and the film recovered $ 70.5 million from a budget of $ 75 million. At least, the The story of Children of Men, a birth that rekindles hope, complemented the biblical origins of Christmas.

5 Fantastic Mr. Fox was difficult to advertise to both kids and adults

For better and for worse Fantastic Mr. Fox was a cartoon made for adults. Despite the film’s welcoming look and the cast of quirky anthropomorphic stop-motion animals, the humor was dry and sardonic, which is to be expected in any Wes Anderson film. Not surprisingly, the Roald Dahl adaptation received high praise, but barely reached the box office level.

Fantastic Mr. Fox made $ 46.5 million worldwide against its $ 40 million budget, and the difficulty in marketing it to a specific demographic was the cause of its underperformance. This despite the fact that Mr. Fox’s dilemma between crime and family was one of the best-reviewed entries at the 2009 London Film Festival which subsequently racked up more nominations and awards.

4 Hamlet 2 was probably too weird for its own good

Hamlet2 It was an inspiring high school film about the failed actor-turned-teacher Dana Marschz who put on a musical sequel to Shakespeare’s tragedy to save his theater club from dissolution. As in Hamlet 2 featured a sexy time-traveling Jesus, among other things, Marschz’s musical became the center of a debate between freedom of speech and religion.

Crazy as it may sound, the fake sequel was an unexpected hit at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival and was quickly acquired by Focus Features. Unfortunately, Hamlet 2 it only earned 4.9 million dollars against its budget of 9 million. While the film’s irreverent humor found its audience, Hamlet 2 You only have a niche audience at best.

3 Black Dynamite was a love letter to an almost forgotten film movement

Black Dynamite, a parodic love letter to exploitation cinema of the 70s, surprised everyone when it received good reviews at various festivals. Not only that, but Black Dynamite he won out over the critics’ favorite , The Hurt Locker , at the 2009 Seattle International Film Festival. However, this did not translate into ticket sales.

Black dynamite he failed upon arrival, earning $ 296,557 against a budget of 2.9 million. It was blamed on distributors not knowing how to market the film and on the public’s indifference to such a niche topic. This didn’t stop Black Dynamite from becoming an enduring underground icon, to the point that it even had an Adult Swim cartoon.

2 Punch-Drunk Love was possibly too ahead of its time

Punch-Drunk Love He stands out for many things, notably for the dramatic performance of comedian Adam Sandler and for the brutal demolition of the type of young romantic comedies for which he was known. Although P-DL is currently considered one of the best deconstructions of the genre ever made, the film failed to connect with the public at the time.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s drama garnered rave reviews at various festivals, including Cannes 2002, where he won the best director award. Theatrical performance by Punch-Drunk Love told another story, recovering just $ 24.7 million from his $ 25 million budget. It is guessed that audiences weren’t quite ready for Sandler’s dark dramatic turn yet.

1 Scott Pilgrim vs. the world was ahead of the nerd culture boom

Today, Scott Pilgrim vs. the world is not only recognized as one of the greatest comic book adaptations of all time, but as one of the most visually unique experiences ever made. This did not seem to be the consensus in 2010, where Scott’s complicated relationship with Ramona Flowers only raised $ 49.3 million against a budget of 85 million.

Scott pilgrim was lauded on many circuits, including at San Diego Comic-Con in 2010. However, when it debuted, it was dwarfed by The Expendables and Eat, Pray, Love. Not only that, but it was a blatantly nerdy movie that pre-empted the explosion of nerdy culture. Although Scott pilgrim became a hit on video, sadly Scott was way ahead of geek trends.