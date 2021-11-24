Zapopan confirms: This will be the increase that the Siapa rate will have

After it was announced on Tuesday afternoon that Zapopan approved to increase the water rate for 2022 with 11 votes in favor and six against by the councilors, municipal authorities detailed that the adjustment to the Siapa rate that the plenary session of the Zapopan City Council validated is 6.8 percent and it does not respond to other versions that have been handled with political motives, which handled an increase of up to 150 percent.

Likewise, they ensure that this generalized adjustment was previously approved by the tariff commission of the Intermunicipal System of Potable Water and Sewerage Services (Siapa) for fiscal year 2022.

Similarly, the City Council asserts that, Although Zapopan validates this adjustment, it also requires that the neighborhoods of the municipality have a water supply. In this regard, Mayor Juan José Frangie said that he understands the financial situation that Siapa is going through and it was important to make an adjustment, in addition to ensuring that all neighborhoods do not have shortage problems.

The opinion on the increase in rates must be endorsed by the City Councils of Guadalajara, Tlaquepaque and Tonalá, through their 2022 income laws, and then approved by the local Congress.

JM