Yotún moves away from Cruz Azul

The future of Yoshimar Yotún it seems to be more and more away from Cruz Azul and Liga MX. The Peruvian midfielder, who comes from being champion under the command of his compatriot Juan ReynosoHe would not renew his bond with the team, which expires at the end of the year, and would be looking for alternatives in other tournaments. MLS and the Saudi league appear as options.

The directors of the Cement Machine are thinking of adjusting the salaries of the first team a little for the coming seasons, which goes directly against one of the objectives of Yotún, which consists of signing one last great contract. At 31, after being champion and after being one of the most regular players in the Peruvian national team, the midfielder feels he deserves a raise. much more than a reduction.

If Yotún wants to sign one last juicy contract before returning to Peruvian football, where everything seems to indicate that he would retire at Sporting Cristal, some good options appear on the horizon. Economically, the league that would offer him the most is the Saudi, from where he has received interest from some important clubs, although nothing formal yet.

Nor should a return to MLS, where he played in the Orlando City between 2017 and 2018. Peruvian footballers are very well ranked in the US league, and even a return to the club where Pedro Gallese also plays could be an interesting option. The truth is Yotún will not stay in Cruz Azul to try to repeat this year’s title.