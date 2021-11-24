Yankees would withdraw from Correa, Seager signatures

The New York Yankees started the MLB winter market how one of the teams willing to pay big for a free agent, being primarily interested in several of the best shortstop available how they are Carlos Correa, Corey Seager and even Marcus Semien and Javier Báez. However, it seems that the Yankees’ are only watching ‘the counter and do not intend to buy anything.

According to information from Joel Sherman of The New York Post, several MLB executives have seen that the Yankees’ intentions in the free agent market are more about “monitoring” than actually getting into negotiations with players. since they would be waiting for an opportunity in which one of those players lowers his price and they can hire him.

With Fernando Tatis and Francisco Lindor inflating shortstop prices with their newly signed contracts of $ 340 million and up, the Mercado Correa, Seager, Story and Baéz believe they can at least get close to that number in free agency and get a great contract like the one mentioned above.

Sherman mentions that the Yankees are definitely not willing to pay so much money for a single player, there are other areas that would like to reinforce how starting pitching, catching and first base, so as it had been reported before, it is possible that they play it. with what they currently have on their roster and in their minor league system.