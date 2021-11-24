Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO smartphones that will receive MIUI 13

With the imminent arrival of MIUI 13 and the completion by Xiaomi of its deployment of the latest version of MIUI 12.5, what would be the definitive list of models to be updated has been made public.

In accordance with XIAOMIUI, who has prepared this list based on their analysis of the source code of the customization layer developed by Xiaomi, more than 100 Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO models will make the leap to MIUI 13.

Some of these models such as the Xiaomi Mix 4 or the Xiaomi Mi 11 series they have already started their first phase of tests. These models will be the first to receive this long-awaited update on a stable basis both inside and outside of China.

The previous list, updated on November 20, shows what would be the final list of smartphones eligible to receive this update. All models less than two years old are included.

MIUI 13 will incorporate improvements in terms of stability, security and also in its design. Some improvements that Xiaomi will present next December.

