They have been busy and well-celebrated days for the Xbox community around the world, since in addition to celebrating with the release of Halo Infinite multiplayer, they now join surprise and random gifts to various fans around the world, who are receiving them at their doorstep. A very noble gesture from Microsoft, as a thank you to the brand’s loyal fans around the world.
Through various posts on Twitter, several users They have uploaded images with the gifts that have come to their respective homes, where we can see the attractiveness and quality of some of them. It should be noted that inside the gift box, comes a note with the corresponding acknowledgments, noting further that the choice of gifts has been completely random.
Xbox is sending 20th anniversary gifts to some fans
Former Nintendo America President Says Games Industry “Better” Thanks to Xbox
As we can see in the publications, users have been able to receive a wide variety of gifts, ranging from loads of goodies, ranging from a 12-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a Halo Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller, to a small statue with an engraved Xbox 20th anniversary logo. Some lucky ones have been able to get the biggest gifts as in the case of the Halo Elite Series 2 wireless controller, although the box of goodies is also well received.
Along with all these aforementioned celebrations, Xbox also released more than 70 games with backward compatibility, albeit from the same Microsoft have said that they do not plan any more FPS boost titles in the near future. Undoubtedly, they have been good and moving days of news when it comes to celebrating Xbox, where the company has been more than grateful for the support provided over so many years.
Last updated on 2021-11-23.
