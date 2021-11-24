With 53 years this beautiful actress Julia Roberts

Undoubtedly one of the most important actresses of Hollywood it is Julia Roberts who at 53 years of age has been recognized for her great roles in the film industry and has shown that she is the owner of great talent. In addition to this, it is added that the bright blonde has a great beauty that daily garners followers all over the world.

For her part, the protagonist “Pretty Woman” became known in the 1990s with performances that led to her being nominated for all kinds of grand prizes. One of her most important achievements was the one she achieved in 1999 when she became the first woman to be considered the most profitable performer of the year by American distributors, thanks to the successes of Notting hill and Runaway Bride, holding the female lead for ten years until Sandra Bullock got it in 2009.

However, his most important award was when he won the Oscar in 2000 for his performance in the film Erin brockovich. It was directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring a spectacular blonde. For its part, this feature film is a dramatization based on the true story of Erin Brockovich-Ellis, an environmental activist who achieved an important judicial victory against the Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E).

Clearly this great fame that he possesses is reflected in the social networks Since every time he makes a publication his followers react with millions of likes and thousands of comments praising how good he looks at his 53 years of age as well as everything he publishes.

For his part in his official account Instagram, a few hours ago, she shared an image of her in black and white format that showed how beautiful she is currently at 53 years of age. Without a doubt this great actress from Hollywood is still a “Pretty Woman”.



