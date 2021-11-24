Will Smith confesses that he had to borrow 9,000 euros from a dealer

Will Smith He monopolizes all the spotlights of today after bringing to light the first images of his new film, ‘The Williams method’, where he puts himself in the shoes of Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and after publishing his memoirs in a book entitled ‘Will’.

Memories that have revealed the actor’s past as well as his experiences and his most rugged moments, both personally and professionally, and it is that not everything began being ‘pink’ for Will, nor now it continues to be, admitting their marital crises with Jada Pinkett. Now with 53 years, has dared to speak, and in a recent intervention, he wanted to emphasize his stage like rapper.

And it is that at that time, the actor evaded the taxes that he had to pay after receiving millions of dollars for one of his records. That brought him consequences that weighed on him for a long time, leaving him even bankruptcy, something he regrets today.

“I didn’t pay my taxes for two and a half years. And we had sold three million records“The Hollywood star began by admitting about his 22-year-old stage. To try to pay the debt of the Treasury, he recorded an album that in the end was a failure:” So, I had to sell everything: my beautiful house, my four cars, and my two motorcycles. AND I borrowed 10,000 dollars – almost 9,000 euros – from a friend of mine who was a dealer and supplier of non-prescription drugs. Thanks to that I was able to move to Los Angeles and start my acting career“, he revealed.

Aided by Quincy Jones

It was in Los Angeles where he met the producer Bennie Medina, who offered him a role in ‘The prince of Bel Air’, although it was not until the moment when the offer of Quincy jones when he got serious about appearing on the show. It was precisely the composer who helped him out of that hell: “My head was spinning. I didn’t have any moneyBut there were like 20 valet parking and Steven Spielberg he had just left. Stevie wonder He was also around and I had no idea what was happening, “he confessed in an interview with Idris Elba.

The story behind that is already known, and that is that Will Smith became a world star, and today he is still among the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. According to the Forbes list, his fortune currently stands at more than 45.5 million dollars – about 40 million euros-.