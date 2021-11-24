will enter the convenience store business – El Financiero

Walmart de México will make its entry to the segment of convenience stores after announcing its alliance with Gazpro to resume the project of gasoline service stations.

“The attached convenience stores gas stations will use a variant of the same brand of the commercial format where they are, be it Bodega Aurrera, Mi Bodega Aurrera, Sam’s Club, Walmart Express, or Walmart Supercenter ”, the company replied at the request of El Financiero.

According to estimates from the TodoRetail consultancy, just over 50 percent of the market convenience has it Oxxo, followed by Six, 7-Eleven and Extra.

“The part of the convenience stores is more interesting, since beyond the units that can be placed next to gas stations, this operation opens the door for Walmex to explore and improve the model that until today has been dominated by Oxxo; I do believe that the medium-term intention is to go fully to the convenience store format as you see it in Oxxo, 7/11, Círculo K and Extra ”, commented Carlos Hermosillo, analyst specialized in consumption.

Walmex commented to The financial that the new convenience chains will seek to offer products according to their philosophy and assortment of low prices.

About the name that the gasoline service stations, indicated that a brand sublicense strategy will be used, which will include the brands of the various Walmex formats, as well as the Gazpro brand.

“Gazpro It will be responsible for the investment, design, construction, development and operation of the gasoline service stations. Walmex will make available spaces in the parking lots of certain stores or clubs, under a leasing scheme, ”the company shared.

The Walmart de México alliance with Gazpro It is a positive step for the retailer, although the execution time of the plan may take time, it is a potential to win customers since it increases the possibility of traffic to the branches.

“Walmart she is right on these kinds of issues. What they are doing with telephony catches my attention, where they are increasing the number of users because you buy the supermarket and ‘I give you refills of 10 to 20 megabytes’ and the customer feels satisfied, now you add the part of gasoline I think that at the end of the day are elements that drive and motivate a better performance for the company ”, said Marisol Huerta, analyst at Ve Por Más.

For its part, Hermosillo considered that the margin of opportunity for service stations will be limited to a few units in which it can be accommodated in the current spaces, and since gasoline is a low margin business, it will be compensated with the proportional rent that Gazpro pay them.

“To the extent that Gazpro will be in charge of the implementation and investment of the gasoline stations, Walmart You will be able to increase income in parking spaces by renting spaces that are generally low, in addition to increasing traffic and the average ticket. The customer will be able to satisfy various needs in a single visit to the store ”, concluded Marcela Muñoz, deputy director of analysis for Vector.