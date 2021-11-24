Wide coverage of the UNAM to train family doctors

MEXICO CITY., November 24, 2021.- When health systems are based on primary care and family medicine, they achieve better results for the population and the beneficiaries, in all indicators, said the director of the Faculty of Medicine of the UNAM, Germán Fajardo Dolci.

In a statement on the inauguration of the International Conference on Family Medicine, held on the occasion of 50 years of teaching this specialty in Mexico, he said:

This time “should lead us to reflect on what we have done well and what we could have done better, not only from an educational point of view, but from the point of view of medical care in our country, and in the care model that we have sought for years. , based on family medicine ”.

Meanwhile, the academic secretary of the Division of Graduate Studies of that academic entity, Rogelio Chavolla Magaña, recalled that this specialization was established in our country in 1971, shortly after the United States and Canada did.

“This was due to the initiative of the IMSS, while the UNAM, through the Faculty of Medicine, was the first University to give it academic endorsement in 1974, 47 years ago. Since then, we have helped train the country’s family doctors ”.

During the meeting organized remotely by the FM, the Mexican Council for Certification in Family Medicine and the Mexican Federation of Specialists and Residents in Family Medicine, AC, considered it satisfactory to currently have 1,995 new professionals in this branch in training.

The National University is the educational institution that trains more specialists in this country, in coordination with the health sector; in addition, the Division of Postgraduate Studies has 107 branches in family medicine, distributed in 28 states of the country, he recalled.

The coordinator of Health Education of the IMSS, Carolina del Carmen Ortega Franco, pointed out: in the last five years the Institute has offered 11,443 places for the specialty of family medicine, and we represent more than 97 percent of the total training of doctors in this field.

When giving the keynote address, the professor of the Family Medicine Branch of the FM, Juan José Mazón Ramírez, recalled: “the participation of the Division of Postgraduate Studies, then the Division of Higher Studies, has been of great importance, because thanks to it, the university recognition of the programs of all disciplines was achieved and, in collaboration with health institutions and teachers, the necessary adaptations were made to structure real hospital residences ”.

And safe: What began in 1964 as Specialty Training Courses is now a gigantic residency program in all medical disciplines.