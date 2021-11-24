Why did Ben Affleck leave Jennifer Lopez more than 15 years ago?

Precisely 17 years have passed since that separation “Almost” unexpected by his fans.

Through an exclusive interview with the medium DailyMail, the former manager of Jennifer Lopez, Rob shuter he was the one who decided after so many years to reveal that he was the actor Ben affleck who decided to end his commitment to the Puerto Rican singer.

17 years after Ben Affleck left Jennifer Lopez

According to these unexpected revelations of the “Diva from the Bronx” that Shuter made, the singer’s former (and current) boyfriend, at that moment, decided that the best thing was the separation for their addictions. It is worth remembering that although at that time they were still only rumors and his illness was not known exactly, they were already beginning to affect him.

Shuter stated, “Ben was the one who got away. When they broke up, his demons were a secret. Since then, he has been very honest about their struggles and has faced them. They had the right love at the wrong time. Now is the right time.” .

Although at one point the opposite was said, that it had been the singer who had left him, now everything is discarded after the official statement of who knew her and JLo a lot.

Love after love: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

More than 15 years passed and after knowing that it was Ben affleck who left Jennifer LopezNow it is public knowledge that love never left and now they bet on everything. Those who know them both say they are happier than ever and believe that this time is forever.

According to a magazine report Heat world, the couple would already be planning their wedding. It would cost around $ 60 million and would only receive luxury guests, such as their families and longtime friends like Matt Damon, Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah, among others.

The same source revealed that both Ben and Jennifer are totally on the same page and long to get married. Of course, they want the wedding to be a real show without skimping on expenses. They want a 6-day party where there will be everything.

Basically they would be making between the two of them, a first-rate guest list with all their friends and loved ones to entertain them with everything. So he also anticipated: “There will be performances by artists like Mary J Blige, who has been asked to sing while Jen walks down the hall. And of course there will also be a huge budget for food, drink and flowers.”

If it took more than 15 years to find out why Ben affleck leave it to Jennifer Lopez And this would be the end, it was worth it! What do you think? Do you bet on this couple?