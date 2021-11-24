Who is the mega famous who conquered Selena Gómez

Selena Gomez captures the attention of millions of people around the planet, long ago he acquired a status of mega figure for his artistic career and also for the influence he achieves in the social networks, a universe in which he stands as one of the personalities with the largest number of followers.

The actress also causes waves of interest in regards to her love life, because at 29 she is single and that causes the emergence of dozens of versions of romances. Along these lines, a few months ago the theory of an impressive chemistry with Chris Evans.

The fans of both stars began a deep investigation of the indications that spread the two on digital platforms. Thus he began to string together different tests, such as the follow that the interpreter of the Captain America a while ago and other peculiar situations.

In that raid, Internet users showed that Chris A few weeks ago he deleted a video that he posted on his Instagram, in which he appeared playing the piano and in which the images gave a reflection of a silhouette of a woman. They all guessed that it was Selena.

Now a more powerful indication has been added, which is also enlisted in the subtle language of social networks and which invites an interpretation of the facts. Turns out that Taylor Swift got on his TikTok an intimate moment with her friend.

In that video, they are both smiling, very humorous, as if joking in code about something in particular. And the strongest focus is on Taylor’s words: “Oh no, my best friend is a bad bitch.” To which he added a panning to Selena in which she wears a very particular sweater.

This garment constitutes the most solid proof. Why? The sweater is made to the point, with a texture and an off-white color, the same composition as the one Evans wore in the shooting of Knives Out. Everything seems to indicate that it is not a mere coincidence.

In fact, Internet users assure that the choice of the sweater, and the decision to display it, represents a very precise nod from Gomez for the actor. A way of communicating that you are aware of the protagonist of The Avengers and that something is cooking between them.

In addition, one of the fundamental axes to fatten the theory is found in a public statement by Selena, which in 2015 she acknowledged that she liked it very much Chris. This confession awakened users to investigate, poke around, and hypothesize.

