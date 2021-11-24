Which Avenger is the stolen watch from the first chapter?

Warning: This note contains spoilers for Episode 1 of Hawkeye.

Finally, Hawkeye was released presenting Clint Barton played by Jeremy Renner with Kate Bishop from Hailee Steinfeld, and one of the doubts that the first episode left us has to do with the watch that was owned by one of the Avengers.

The plot of this new series is set two years after the events of Avengers: Endgame where Hawkeye deals with the events after Thanos and the Blip, in addition to the consequences of his time as Ronin facing the criminal underworld.

In a scene from the first episode there is a clandestine auction where valuable items are being offered and within these are some items that were looted from the ruins of the Avengers headquarters and now haunt the black market. Among these items is the retractable sword and Ronin’s costume, as well as a wristwatch that apparently belonged to one of the Avengers (via ScreenRant).

Everything indicates that the watch is a very valuable item considering that members of the Tracksuit Mafia violently broke into the auction with the aim of stealing it, highlighting that they focused on that specific piece over other expensive things that were being offered, so Whose clock was it?

Although it is not specified who the wristwatch belongs to, it most likely belonged to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) considering his wealth and refined tastes.

It should also be remembered that before moving to the lake house that he shared with Pepper Potts in Avengers: Endgame, Stark lived in the Avengers headquarters, while in Spider-Man: Homecoming we saw that Happy Hogan was in the process of moving things. of Stark from the Avengers Tower in Manhattan to the new facility, so it is possible that part of his collection has ended up buried in the ruins.

Another point that is mentioned in the theories is that it could be a subtle tribute to Robert Downey Jr. who is known as a watch collector, and Renner has stated in the past that he considers Downey Jr. as his mentor in the MCU.

Anyway, everything indicates that it belonged to Tony Stark and with this more questions arise, such as what is the reason why the Tracksuit Mafia wants this article that is also believed could be more than a normal watch and could have Stark technology , like the one the superhero uses in Captain America: Civil War and that transformed him into an Iron Man glove.

The first two episodes of Marvel’s Hawkeye are available on Disney + and a new chapter will premiere every Wednesday.

