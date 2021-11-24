“When medicine stops being human, it stops being science”

Miguel Rivas Jiménez.

, Clinical Emergency and Hospitalization care coordinator, is the author of Emergency Manual of Editorial Médica Panamericana published in September 2021. It is a practical tool for any professional, whatever their discipline or field of health action, who mustin any healthcare setting or clinical situation.

Endorsed by the Spanish Association of Emergency and Emergency Medicineyes, in this fifth edition of Emergency Manual All knowledge areas related to this matter have been updated and revised and its contents have been expanded. It has the contribution of more than two hundred professionals with practical and clinical experience at the national and international level.

What is Urgency for you as a professional who has dedicated and dedicates your life to it?

No more, no less, it’s my life. As a medical student, I did a bachelor’s thesis in the emergency department and I fell in love with this service. It is the most appropriate way for me to be a doctor.

Tell me about your professional career. How would you define your contribution to Medicine and to all the medical fields to which you have belonged until now?

By chance in life I was interned for four years in the Pneumology Service of the Hospital Clínico Universitario de Zaragoza and I loved it. My colleagues were the ones who really made me a doctor. Then I passed the MIR opposition, I got a place and did family medicine, but I continued with the idea of ​​dedicating my life to the emergency service because in sixth grade of medicine I spent a year doing a sociological and medical fieldwork in this service and I started I contacted the patients and professionals linked to this service and I linked myself professionally to it. Seven years ago I was fortunate to contact the HLA Montpellier Clinic And sometimes it has been difficult for me to combine both jobs, but it was another wonderful opportunity.

Another of the fundamental facets that has linked me to medicine is research and teaching. Throughout my life I have taught at the university, I have taught doctorate courses, collaborated with the College of Physicians in continuing medical training, I was head of studies at the Zaragoza University Clinical Hospital and, for five years, head of studies at the Teaching Unit of Family and Community Medicine.

The doctor-patient relationship is the fundamental part of the medical act. How is this relationship in an emergency service?

I have always said, and many others before me, that when medicine stops being human, it stops being science. I consider that the emergency service is a hostile territory, fundamentally for reasons that concern the patient in which an urgent situation takes him to a hospital, an unknown environment for him. We all have our anguishes, anxieties and fears, and for a patient in the emergency room, it is vital to find someone human by your side.

What qualities should a good emergency doctor meet?

Like any good doctor, he must be very humble. Urgency and patients teach us every day. You have to realize that you have a lot to learn, that the human being is complex, unique and in a situation such as an emergency the doctor has to be an awake, curious and hard-working person.

Your ER manual is a compendium of knowledge and experience. What message have you tried to convey through this manual?

We are now in the fifth edition and I am deeply proud. More and more colleagues from different specialties collaborate. The manual contributes something vital in Medicine; that those of us who write medical texts see patients on a day-to-day basis. Must be extremely practical, to help those who consult this manual and be fully updated. In this edition of the Panamericana publishing house we have obtained support from a digital edition in which we have been able to introduce hundreds of clinical cases, radiology images, electrocardiography, etc., which constitute a perfect complement to the manual.

What news does this fifth edition contain?

Publication has been delayed for a year due to the pandemic. Logically we have been forced to introduce the covid issue, a lot of importance has been given to infectious pathology and a real revolution that is taking place in immunology, which affects specialties such as dermatology, rheumatology, autoimmune diseases, oncology, etc. These are very complex patients who also attend the emergency department and this manual is intended to be a fundamental support in helping these patients.

The pediatrics chapter has also been expanded, the rest of the specialties and all the clinical practice guidelines on cardiovascular diseases, stroke, etc. have been updated.

Who is this manual for?

Fundamentally to all family doctors and anyone who treats a patient urgently, with which it concerns almost 90 percent of the medical professiona, undoubtedly to clinicians. It arouses the interest of many specialists and logically of intern-resident doctors, to whom I always dedicate the book.

Finally, what does your work as Emergency and Assistance coordinator at the HLA Montpellier Clinic bring you?

It gives me a vision that I was completely unaware of, that of private medicine. I have more contact with hospitalization, our clinic is fundamentally surgical and the entire medical area is also involved in this. It has been a challenge for me. Since the first patient I treated, they continue to teach me and here I have learned and I learn a lot. The most beautiful thing about the profession is that the patient gives you the opportunity to help him.