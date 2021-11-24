WhatsApp promises new function to speed up any audio

The beta version of iOS in WhatsApp allows you to accelerate any type of audio. Photo: Getty.

WhatsApp now promises a new function to users which consists of accelerating any type of audio that is sent by the messaging platform.

The function for speed up voice memos just by clicking on the icon “1x” to speed up “1.5x” or “2x“.

However, this option is already beginning to be enabled in the iOS beta versions, where users can change the speed of any audio file they receive.

Now when i forwarded a voice note or a song is attached, it can be sent as a generic file so that the users can play it at the desired speed.

It is common for people to send more voice notes than audio files, but with this feature, the forwarded notes will also be able to change the playback speed.

Just in april of this year WhatsApp enabled all users in the world to play the audios at a certain speed received in conversations.

This instant messaging application is still the most used in the world with more than two billion users.

What’s new in WhatsApp: the web version can notify you when a person is online

WhatsApp Web now notifies you when a person is connected through an extension that has to be downloaded from Chrome Web Store and install it in your preferred browser.

It is important to clarify that the web version will only notify people who are connected while you are using the platform.

Thus the extension is installed: