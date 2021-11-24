WhatsApp already allows you to create stickers natively, although there is an important “but”

You no longer need to use third-party apps to create WhatsApp stickers. You only need to use WhatsApp Web.

The WhatsApp stickers they are not something new. Neither is the possibility of creating your own stickers. However, until now there was no possibility of create WhatsApp stickers directly from the application.

Luckily, WhatsApp has listened to the requests of the users of the messaging app, and has finally added the option to create stickers directly in the application. The function, of course, is not as complete a tool as some might hope.

You can now create your own stickers … on WhatsApp Web

The function of create stickers from images has been added in WhatsApp Web with the latest version of the messaging app. At the moment, it is not possible create stickers through the WhatsApp app for Android or iOS.

At the time of send a sticker by WhatsApp through the stickers selection menu, a new shortcut will appear that allows add a sticker through an image.

By clicking on said shortcut, it will be possible choose an image from device storage. The image may be cropped, rotated, or edited with graphics or text easily, through the editor.

However, there are several “buts”. Beyond the inability to create stickers from the mobile, another drawback is that Today the stickers created from WhatsApp Web are not synchronized with the mobile version, and therefore these will not be available in the app for Android or iPhone. Yes they will be synchronized, instead, with other instances of WhatsApp Web open on other computers or tablets.

The only thing you need to do to start creating your own WhatsApp stickers is to access WhatsApp Web and log in. Once there, following the steps indicated above.

