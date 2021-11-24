Watch out! Don’t update to the latest version of Skyrim Anniversary Edition

One always thinks that patches usually bring simple, straightforward solutions and that they leave our new games as it should be. Sometimes you are wrong. And it is that in the new world of videogames where the convenience of digital allows titles to patch into eternity, sometimes a patch that should correct a problem ends up screwing up other parts of the game.

We’ve seen it countless times and now it’s The Elder Scrolls V: Skirym Anniversary Edition’s turn. It turns out that version 1.6.323 released on Steam was intended to fix the black screen of death that the game suffered and that basically left the entire game area black, it has ended up breaking the mods of the game on PC.

Skirym Anniversary Edition and the patch that removes mods

This patch was designed strictly to fix this bug, but for unknown reasons it has started to erase mods and make them unusable. According to PC Gamer comments, this is because Anniversary Edition is actually an update of the Special Edition, so incompatibilities are created.

Since Skyrim Anniversary Edition is not a separate entity from Skyrim Special Edition, but rather is an “update”, it happens that if an issue in Anniversary Edition is fixed, that patch also applies to the Special Edition. And any Skyrim patch means that some mods will have compatibility issues until they are updated for the new version. So even if you didn’t buy the Anniversary Edition update, today’s patch might break your mods. Again.

If you want to know what this patch brings us and upgrade at your own risk and responsibility, I leave you the official notes: