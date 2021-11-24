Walmart de México announces that it will enter the business of convenience stores

Walmart de México will implement convenience stores, which will be attached to the gasoline service stations that it will establish in alliance with the Gazpro company.

Mexico City, November 23 (SinEmbrgo) .- The company Walmart de México (Walmex) will enter the business of convenience stores. This, after announcing its alliance with Gazpro, a company with which it will resume the project to implement gasoline service stations.

According to newspaper information The financial, these establishments will be attached to the Fuel service stations, which seeks to offer products according to the philosophy of the company and assortment of low prices.

“The convenience stores attached to the gasoline service stations will use a variant of the same brand of the commercial format where they are located, be it Bodega Aurrera, Mi Bodega Aurrera, Sam’s Club, Walmart Express, or Walmart Supercenter,” said the company in a request you made The financial.

Oh my God! This little business gossip gave me life my cool band.

In oblivion was that 2018 where Walmart announced itself to enter the gasoline dispatch (which how it has risen).

Now the return is already with an alliance and it seems that it is a joint venture style with Gazpro …

🧵 pic.twitter.com/LUBOEhPE9U – Alejandra Rodríguez 💚💜 (@lunitale) November 22, 2021

Walmex detailed that the name for the gasoline service stations will be determined under a brand sublicense strategy, which includes the brands of the various formats of Walmex and Gazpro, which will be “responsible for the investment, design, construction, development and operation of the gasoline service stations.”

Meanwhile, “Walmex will make available spaces in the parking lots of certain stores or clubs, under a leasing scheme,” the company added in its response to The financial.

Analysts cited by that newspaper believed that the decisions and alliances of Walmart It has been successful, since only a few companies have half the convenience market, and that with this new offer, customers will be able to satisfy several needs at the same time.