Wahlburgers: Henry ‘Nacho’ Laun dies: Original member of Mark Wahlberg’s ‘El Squito’ and extreme eater in ‘Wahlburgers’

Henry ‘Nacho’ Laun, medical extrem diningor on television and an original member of Mark Wahlberg’s famous squad of friends who Inspired the series and film ‘Entourage’ (El Squito), has died after suffering a medical emergency while traveling.

The medical dining room was found unconscious in his car at a gas station when he was making a trip from Boston to Cape Cod in May.

According to ‘TMZ’ Henry Laun, that I was 54 years old, he could not overcome that collapse despite the improvements he presented in the last days and died in a Massachusetts hospital.

What is Wahlburgers and why did Henry ‘Nacho’ Laun become famous?

Henry ‘Nacho’ Laun became famous for his ability to face any nutritional challenge and for his participation in the reality show ‘Wahlburgers’.

Originally ‘Wahlburgers’ is the restaurant that the famous Mark Wahlberg brothers (Mark, Donnie and Paul) opened in Boston, for later become a ‘reality’ on ‘A&E’ in which the day of the restaurant was shown.

Henry ‘Nacho’ Laun, childhood friend of Mark Wahlberg, was one of his most popular clients alongside Billy Leonard and Johnny Alves (the real person who inspired Johnny’s character ‘Drama’ in ‘El Squito’).