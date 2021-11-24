Vithas and CEU San Pablo University sign an agreement to train future doctors and nurses

MADRID, Nov. 24 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Vithas and the CEU San Pablo University have signed a theoretical-practical teaching collaboration agreement so that undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral students in Health Sciences from the university institution complete their training at Vithas hospitals in the Community of Madrid .

Students of Medicine, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Psychology, Genetics, Pharmacy, Nutrition, Biomedical Engineering and Biotechnology will receive training at the Vithas Madrid Arturo Soria, Vithas Madrid Aravaca and Vithas Madrid La Milagrosa hospitals.

Among the objectives of the agreement is also the implementation of joint research and innovation projects in order to promote the advancement of medicine in areas related to health that are part of the teaching spectrum of the university institution.

In this sense, the general director of Vithas, Pedro Rico, thanked “the trust placed in professionals and hospitals by this prestigious University”, and remarked that this agreement contributes to promoting two strategic lines of action for Vithas, such as teaching and research, since “promoting these areas means that professionals can collaborate in the training of doctors and nurses of the future and other health science professionals from a commitment to the advancement of medicine and society.”

For her part, the rector of the CEU San Pablo University, Rosa María Visiedo, has underlined the importance of the agreement since “it corresponds to the strategy of continuing to offer our Health Sciences students the best training, both theoretical and practical in the hand of the best professionals “.