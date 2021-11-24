Vin Diesel: the 10 least known films of the protagonist of Fast and Furious | Fast and Furious | Movies | nnda nnlt | FAME

Vin Diesel He has become one of the most sought-after actors in the film industry and one of the most famous due to his high level of acting. This has earned him to be the protagonist of the franchise “Fast and Furious” which is one of the highest grossing in the world.

Although, at present, he is recognized for being one of the most representative figures of “Fast and Furious”, the actor has also known how to perform in other productions.

WHAT DID YOU DO BEFORE CINEMA?

Vin Diesel He was born in the United States and is currently 54 years old. He did not demonstrate his high level of acting from an early age, as among the jobs he previously performed was as a nightclub doorman in USA. As he spent the early mornings guarding the entrance to these venues, he kept planning how to be a Hollywood actor because acting was his passion.

He spent a decade with that job, while looking to finance his film projects, because he could not get him to be hired in a role. For that reason, he kept collecting money in what he was doing at that time.

THE FILMS IN WHICH YOU HAVE PARTICIPATED

10. STRAYS (1997)

The actor Vin Diesel starred in the crime drama “Strays” where he played a great drug dealer known as Rick. There he tries to get out of his repetitive lifestyle. The production was set in New York. In the film you can see what the character’s relationship is with the city and how he seeks a new life.

This is the actor’s debut in the world of cinema and it showed his dramatic prowess.

9. THE LONG HALF-TIME WALK OF BILLY LYNN (2016)

In this film, Vin Diesel plays Shroom, one of Billy Lynn’s commanding officers whose setting is war. He is a 19-year-old who returned home after a brief period after the war in Iraq. In this film the actor worked with a great cast of actors such as Kristen Stewart, Chris Tucker and Steve Martin.

8. A MAN APART (2003)

Vin Diesel Again he plays a great character again and it is a DEA agent who seeks revenge against a drug dealer after his wife is murdered by the criminal gang. In that film you can see a sense of humanity of the character.

Films in which the actor Vin Diesel has participated (Photo: IMDB)

7. THE BANDOLERS (2009)

This could be considered as a prequel to the movie “Fast & Furious”, because in Los Badoleros you can see impressive car chases. This is how Dominic Toretto and his crew are seen stealing oil tankers from the Dominican Republic.

6. BOILER ROOM (2000)

It is one of the films whose story is about money, that is how Sala de Calderas is about the great exploration that is had by the great American dream and greed. You can also see Giovanni ribisi who plays a college dropout who becomes an ally of a brokerage accused of corruption to get quick money.

5. KNOCKAROUND GUYS (2001)

This is another movie about the mafia and here you see the story of what the children of people involved with the mafia go through. One of these children is Vin Diesel who along with three other young men are the descendants of the main gangsters of Brooklyn. But they also decide to meddle in the affairs of the city which is ruled by a corrupt sheriff.

4. FIND ME GUILTY (2006)

This is considered an unconventional biographical film that tells the story of the gangster Jackie DiNorsico who, after being indicted on several fraud charges, asks to be allowed to be his own defense in the trial he faces and which is the longest in the United States. United.

Here Vin Diesel is the protagonist and is observed to manifest witty phrases, as well as an arrogant personality.

3. THE LAST WITCH HUNTER (2015)

This is an action fantasy movie in which you participate Vin Diesel, where he is also the main character of the film. Diesel’s Kaulder relies on his skills and vast experience to face and defeat a plague before it destroys the world.

Actors like Elijah Wood and Michael Caine also participate in this production.

2. THE CHRONICLES OF RIDDICK: DARK FURY (2004)

In this film he again gives a new opportunity to Vin Diesel to show his voice in this animated format, something seen in The Iron Giant and Groot. In this film you can also see Keith David, considered a master of voice acting.

1. MULTIFACIAL

On Multifaceted the actor Vin Diesel demonstrates his great acting skills. This film has a satirical look at the process that takes place in movie castings. The actor plays a multiracial character who gets frustrated with his struggles and wants to get his big shot. Unfortunately for them, in the film, the directors just want the characters to conform to cultural stereotypes.

WHAT IS THE ORIGIN OF THE ARTISTIC NAME OF VIN DIESEL?

Mark Sinclair Vincent was born in California, United States, on July 18, 1967. When he began working as a security agent in nightclubs, he became very popular with his nickname that he decided to adopt forever: Diesel.

On one occasion he said that, as he had a lot of energy and was always ready, his colleagues called him Diesel: he never ran out.

Then he took over the stage name that comes out of the first three letters of his surname, Vincent, accompanied by the nickname he took from his first job, then being Vin Diesel. He found it funny, out of the ordinary, and he didn’t hesitate to introduce himself like that every time he was asked his name. For two decades it has been his registered trademark, and not even in his family do they mention him by the name they gave him at birth.

WHY DID VIN DIESEL NEVER KNOW HIS FATHER?

Actor Vin Diesel said that he had a complex childhood and adolescence, with cruel situations and harassment. He never knew his father and that his grandparents did not accept him.

HOW DID STEVEN SPIELBERG HELP VIN DIESEL?

One month after the screening of “Strays” At Sundance, Vin Diesel got the call of a lifetime: Steven Spielberg called to tell him that he liked his movie and to tell him that he had a new role for him in the movie “Saving Private Ryan.”

From then on, Mark Sinclair, as the actor is really called, began to have more prominence in American cinema, until it was time for him to become Dom of “Fast and Furious”, which would start the best stage of his artistic career.

WHAT IS THE BEST OF “FAST AND FURIOUS”, ACCORDING TO DIESEL?

Followers of the saga “Fast and furious” they will believe that the action scenes, with their explosions and adrenaline, can be the best of the movies. Yes it is an important point, and in what goes the budget of the projects.

But it is not the most fundamental. At least that is what Vin Diesel has said, who rescues that the most important thing in “Fast and Furious” is “the heart.” “When you think of the brotherhood of Dom and Brian, that’s what remains after so many movies,” he said.