Vin Diesel takes Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle at her wedding | Love 40

The relationship of Vin Diesel With the family of Paul Walker has remained over the years despite his tragic death years ago in a car accident. So much so that during all this time the daughters of the interpreter have been almost as if they were the actor’s own family who has given, gives and will continue to give life to Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious saga.

The bond between the two has experienced a new episode this weekend when the American has been in charge of bringing the young Meadow Walker to the altar. A privilege that in most weddings and according to tradition, is reserved for the father of the bride.

In an elegant turquoise blue suit, Vin Diesel accompanied the bride on the last walk down the aisle, dressed in a beautiful Givenchy dress with a square neckline. The ceremony was held in the Dominican Republic in a privileged location overlooking the sea where Meadow and Louis Thornton-Allan agreed.

At just 22 years old, Paul Walker’s daughter is already one of the best-known faces in the fashion industry thanks to her collaboration with such reputable firms as Zara. Vin Diesel thus becomes not only the godfather of his marriage but also godfather at his christening. The actor has married his goddaughter but surely the family will continue stronger than ever.

For the most clueless: Paul Walker was the protagonist of the saga At full throttle (also known as Fast & furious) during its first seven installments, as well as a great star who appeared in films such as The Crime Test or Lethal Immersion. The actor, one of Vin Diesel’s best friends, passed away in 2013 in a terrible traffic accident a few months before the filming of Fast & furious 7. Universal Pictures had to computer-reconstruct some scenes to give it a dignified farewell to the franchise.

Following her father’s accident, Meadow found a pillar to hold onto in Vin Diesel, her father’s co-star in the Fast & Furious series and a great friend of the family. The actor is another of those who always have Walker in mind and this day was not going to be different. After what happened, Diesel did not hesitate to welcome his daughter and be there for everything she needed. They are more than friends, family. “My angel forever. My two protectors and supporters. He is with us always ❤️❤️❤️❤️ so lucky to call him dad and best friend. Endless love “, Meadow commented to the words of what has been his point of support all these years. ⠀