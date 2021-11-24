Video Lewandowski’s Chilean who gave Bayern the victory

A great Chilean goal from Robert Lewandowski paved the way to the victory of Bayern 1-2 against Dinamo Kiev, in a game that for the Bavarian team only had statistical value but in which they needed to show a reaction after the 2-1 defeat in the Bundesliga against the Augsburg.

Bayern reached Kiev with several casualties. The most important were the Dayot Upamecano, for sanction, and those of Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry and Niklas Süle, in quarantine.

Casualties of Kimmich and GnabryIn addition, they generated unease in the team because their quarantine was due to the fact that until now they have refused to be vaccinated and had contact with infected. That has created a public discussion and there has even been talk of a crack in the workforce.

However, in the first part the alleged crisis the one that had begun to be talked about.

Bayern took on the difficult conditions of a grass in poor condition due to snow. He seized the ball and in the 14th minute he took advantage with the Chilean goal of Lewandowski.

The play was started by Leon Goretzka with a ball crossed into the area. Kingsley Coman received it, drew the three-man mark and touched it back, where Benjamin Pavard threw a cross that rebounded and landed on Lewandowski, which he defined with an acrobatic Chilean.

At the time of the center of Pavard the Bayern had five players in the opposite area, something typical in the plans of the coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Dinamo had a good phase and was about to tie in the 29th minute, when the ball hit a post after a blunder from Manuel Neuer, who missed a pass from Goretzka.

There was also a play that could be a penalty in favor of the DynamoBut in the 42nd minute came Bayern’s second goal.

Bayern began to circulate the ball in the center of the field. Corentin Tolisso threw a cross into the area, Thomas muller He went to the ball, jumped, spreading his legs so that the ball reached the second post, and Coman scored with his right leg.

In 45, with a shot from outside the area As goalkeeper Buschcan deflected to a corner kick, Tolisso was close to the third.

The Dynamo It came out in the second part in a clearly offensive plan. In the 84th minute, Shaparenko had a double chance and Neuer reacted with two stops.

Bayern had made a change, left Lucas Hernandez to make way for Bouna Sarr, leaving a defense made up of four players who had never played together.

Dinamo found spaces. In the 70th minute, after a good combination, Garmasch scored the goal of the Ukrainian team with a shot inside the area to pass from Tysgankov.

Tsyngankov himself generated some dangerous situations with his long shots, one of which, in the 79th minute, hit the outside of a post.

However, the tie did not come and the Bayern achieved his fifth victory in his fifth game of the Champions League.

With information from EFE