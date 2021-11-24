Valtteri Bottas reveals different specs on his Mercedes than Lewis Hamilton at Qatar Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas revealed after the Qatar Grand Prix that his Mercedes had a different specification than his teammate Lewis Hamilton’s car.

Bottas suffered a strikeout before a final retirement as he was unable to finish the race, which Hamilton won to close the gap with Verstappen at the top of the standings to eight points with two races to go.

Bottas said that while he cannot reveal why his car suffered a flat tire, it had a different setup than his fellow Mercedes driver.

“I discovered the reason [de la ponchadura], but I can not give details, “he said, according to the Finnish media Ilta Sanomat. “But my car was no longer the same as it was, nor was it the same as Lewis’s. There were small differences in the cars. “

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff rushed Bottas through the race, demanding that he pick up his pace, but then Wolff backed up his Number 2 driver to help defend his team’s manufacturers’ championship title, who leads Red. Bull for just five points.

“We know he can walk away when he’s up front,” Wolff said. “So the speed is there. I have absolute confidence in him for the next races and I hope we have a good car. Then Valtteri will be back at the helm because that’s where we need him. “