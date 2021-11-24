Valtteri Bottas denounces that his car is not the same as Hamilton’s

MEXICO CITY.

The Finnish pilot Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) had a Formula 1 Qatari Grand Prix to be forgotten, since in addition to being penalized with three positions, he had a bad start, suffered a flat tire in one of his tires and finally had to abandon the test.

The complicated situation that Valtteri lived in the Losail circuit made him investigate what happened to his car, although later he preferred not to share what he found out with your team.

I have found out the reason (for not competing well, but I cannot give details. My car was no longer the same, nor was it the same as Lewis’s (Hamilton). There were small differences in the cars, “he told the Ilta Sonomat newspaper of his native Finland.

Bottas’ recent comment could further unleash the suspicions of Christian Horner and the Red Bull team about possible modifications outside of legality on Hamilton’s car, something the Austrian team has considered since the Brazilian Grand Prix.

While in Mercedes they consider that the Finnish driver has not been up to the task of the seven-time world champion, however, team principal Toto Wolff remains confident in what he can do.

We know you can walk away when you’re up front. So the speed is there. I have absolute confidence in him for the next races and I hope we have a good car. Then Valtteri will be back in front because that’s where we need him, “said Wolff.

It should be remembered that Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi will be Valtteri Bottas’ last two races as a Mercedes driver, since the next season will run under the colors of Alfa Romeo.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.