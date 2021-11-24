Vaccination rate in Mexico, insufficient to avoid fourth wave: PAHO

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) assured that although Mexico has significant vaccination coverage, 50 percent of its population with complete schemes against covid-19, noor is it enough to face a new wave of infections, since “a slight rebound in cases and deaths is already being observed.”

Jarbas Barbosa, deputy director of PAHO, made it clear “that for any wave it is necessary to have a complete vaccination, not just one dose, because it is not the same to have one or two doses. It is not like this”

Protection, he explained, occurs when the person has a complete scheme. “Mexico has made a very important effort to vaccinate its population. It has 50 percent of its entire population with the two doses, it is an important vaccination coverage but it is still not enough to guarantee that the country does not have other outbreaks. As well as the own Secretary of Health in Mexico (Jorge Alcocer) has mentioned it ”, it emphasized.

“It is necessary to continue with the vaccination, achieve a higher vaccination coverage, protect everyone with complete schemes. Second: maintain public health measures “such as social distancing, correct use of masks, hand washing and use of gel, he explained.

“What we are seeing in Europe is that many countries, although they have vaccination coverage of 60 and 75 percent (continue to have) a new growth in the number of cases in an important way. There is no sign that the pandemic is over, “he warned.

Having vaccination coverage of 40, 50 or 60 percent at all guarantees that “it is enough to never have other outbreaks again. That is not true. We must continue to vaccinate with a complete schedule and maintain public health measures, at the same time as an important surveillance to quickly identify if there is any change in the trend of the disease in the country ”.

For his part, Ciro Ugarte, Director of Health Emergencies at PAHO, pointed out that “recently, Mexico has seen a slight upturn in cases and deaths, mainly in unvaccinated people.”

And, even though the number of assets stabilized at around 18 thousand cases in the last two weeks, “we must take into account what happened last year at this same time in Mexico, where we saw that holidays, commercial, social and family at the end of the year, when it is more difficult to maintain physical distance and permanent use of the mask, and there is a significant population that does not have a complete vaccination against covid-19, there was a significant increase in cases and deaths ”Said Ugarte.

In Mexico, he recalled, the largest outbreaks were reported in December 2020 and continued in January 2021. “I would like to reiterate what the Director of PAHO, Carissa F. Etienne, said about the importance of maintaining precautionary measures, of prevention and promote vaccination within national plans ”.

Meanwhile, Sylvain Aldighieri, PAHO’s Incident Manager for covid-19, considered that “the main characteristic of this pandemic continues to be the uncertainty of evolution.”

In Europe, he specified, the increase in cases is due to the sum of several factors, including a relaxation of public health control measures in a context of high vaccination coverage in Western Europe, and lower vaccination coverage in countries of the Eastern Europe.

Aldighieri explained that Delta, globally and regionally, is the predominant covid variant and is practically the only one in circulation. “Therefore, it is to be expected that it is responsible for the outbreaks and cases that continue to appear in the countries“, As it is” practically the only one in circulation. “

On the other hand, the official said that, according to the evolution patterns that have been seen in recent weeks, “it is possible that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is reaching a plateau where the genome stabilizes and, although it continues evolving, mutations are less frequent and changes less critical for epidemiological behavior.

“The process that has been observed with the sublineages of the Delta variant allows us to infer that, although they are still highly transmissible, it is not evolving into serious forms or variants that escape protection by vaccines. Por that is necessary to maintain genomic surveillance of the virus and be attentive to any changes that could alter the effectiveness of the vaccines, “he clarified.

In addition, he reiterated that the most effective way to avoid the appearance of new variants “is to limit transmission by implementing and maintaining strict public health measures.”

LP