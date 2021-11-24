Vaccinating 50% of the population of Mexico with a complete scheme is not enough to prevent outbreaks of Covid-19: PAHO

Mexico has 50% of its population vaccinated with the complete scheme against the Covid-19, but this is not enough to guarantee that there are no regrowths of the disease, assured Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, deputy director of the Pan American Health Organization (OPS).

“It is necessary, first, to continue with the vaccination, reach a coverage vaccination highest protect all and protect with the scheme full; second, keep the measurements of Health publishes, “he said this Wednesday.

The expert of the OPS assured that for there to be certainty in the population it is necessary to have a complete vaccination and not just a dose, in the case of vaccines that require this amount.

“Mexico has made a great effort to vaccinate to its population ”, he acknowledged, however he highlighted the importance of increasing the coverage vaccination, since the 50% figure is still not enough to guarantee that the country cannot have other sprouts, “As the Secretary of Health of Mexico himself has mentioned.”

The secretary from Health, Jorge Alcocer, acknowledged at the weekend, during a forum, that in the country “there are small indications of a fourth wave” from Covid-19, but added that he did not want that issue to go to the press, “the distorters of the truth.”

Dr. Ciro Ugarte, director of Health Emergencies of the OPS, he recalled that during the pandemic of the Covid-19 there have been an increase in cases or sprouts, at different times, which have been related to the relaxation of the measures of protection.

“On Mexico recently, a slight upturn in cases and deaths, mainly, in people not vaccinated and, even when the number of active cases stabilized around 18 thousand cases In the last 2 weeks, we must take into account what happened last year at this same time ”, he stressed.

During the same period of 2020, Ugarte assured that the OPS observed that holidays, commercial, social and family activities, in which it is more difficult to maintain physical distance and the permanent use of masks, there was a significant increase in cases and deaths towards January of this year.

This scenario, he expressed, occurred at a time when there was a significant amount of the population that did not have the complete vaccination against Covid-19.

“It is essential to maintain the measures of prevention, from caution“, said.

The new cases from Covid-19 have shot up 23% in America in the last week, especially in the north of the continent, where the United States and Canada report increases in cases, said the OPS, warning that the region could have a relapse as Europe.

“Although the cases have decreased significantly in recent months, the transmission of the Covid is still active throughout our region, so every time we let our guard down, the virus gains strength ”, said the director of the OPS, Carissa Etienne.

While 51% of the population of Latin America and the Caribbean is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, there are 19 countries in which the coverage of vaccination it is less than 40% of its inhabitants.

With information from Reuters