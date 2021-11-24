up to 66% discount

Not everything is a matter of one day, the Black Friday offers start almost a week before. Take advantage before the best ones run out. Photo: Getty Images.

After the Good End and with the imminent arrival of Black Friday, they are being crazy days when it comes to offers, so to make things easier for you we have decided to leave you with a list of products and offers that you should not leave spend, as they offer very interesting discounts that come before the week of the blackest Friday of the year.

Do you want to know what you can buy now at the best price?

Amazon technology

Echo Dot

As a good host, Amazon already discounts many of its own products, so we can find the best prices on accessories such as the Echo smart speakers, the Fire TV Stick or the Kindle e-book readers.

On the one hand, we have the fourth generation Echo Dot speaker, which for $ 999 pesos lowers its price by 23%.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

We can also get the Fire TV Stick Lite for $ 699 pesos, which translates into a spectacular 42% discount.

With this HDMI stick we can enjoy content through streaming services on TVs that have or do not have a Smart TV platform.

Samsung SSD 980 M.2 NVMe

Samsung SSD. Photo: Amazon

One of Samsung’s fastest storage memories is enjoying a fantastic discount, since the 1 TB capacity version has been placed at a more than striking $ 2,536.57 pesos, a spectacular price if we take into account the technology and space of storage offered.

Led curtain Photo: Amazon

If you are taking your first steps in the world of streaming, you will know that a good setup is essential to attract attention in your live shows. Something that must be taken into account is the background that we leave behind, since it will determine the good aspect of our broadcast, so a good solution is to place light effects.

With this LED curtain we will achieve the same, since with a total of 16 columns of LEDs we can cover an area of ​​3 meters in length to decorate our room in a very striking way.

Continue reading the story

USB C charger. Photo: Amazon

This complete power adapter offers a total of 4 USB ports (one of them USB C), delivering a total of 48W of fast charging to recharge the battery of all types of devices.

We can use it to charge a Nintendo Switch, a MacBook, our cell phone or any type of device with USB charging.

HyperX Cloud. Photo: Amazon

These headphones will be a perfect complement for those Xbox players who enjoy online games with other players. Thanks to its integrated (detachable) microphone, we can talk to the other person on the other side of the screen, while its drivers promise a loud and clear sound with foam pads that are quite comfortable for our ears.

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices for you. We can receive a part of the purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You may also like:

VIDEO | An armored van loses thousands of bills in the middle of the highway and unleashes madness among drivers