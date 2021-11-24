Uncle Puebla trolled Nicolás Larcamón for a slip he suffered

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 23.11.2021 15:13:06





The Uncle Puebla does not forgive anyone, not even Nicolas Larcamón, the coach who has given a new boost to the club and has it for the third consecutive tournament in the Liguilla; intense trolling to the ‘Profe’ to reduce tension waiting to face León in the Quarterfinals.

Why did he do it? When the 89th minute of the match between the Strip and Chivas was running, Lucas Maia put the 2-2 tie on the scoreboard, which led the game to the penalty shootout, although the strategist did not manage to join the celebrations as he would have liked, since suffered a curious slip.

With the song ‘Shooting Stars’ background, which is used in viral videos when someone has a fall, you can see the strategist rolling on the grass of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, reason to unleash the laughter of the followers of the social network of the Strip.

“Confirm if Profe Larcamón keeps rolling from the celebration of Maia’s goal “, you can read, although he immediately qualified his mockery with a” TQM Nico “.

Puebla eliminated Chivas in the penalty shoot-out thanks to a great performance by Anthony Silva, who stopped three charges, so now he will face the Fiera in Quarters.