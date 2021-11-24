Toyota Yaris to become Mazda’s new flagship model

The actual Mazda 2 It is manufactured by the Japanese firm in the plant that it has in Hiroshima, Japan. And so it has been when it was released in 2014. However, this will no longer be the case next year.

As announced Toyota, the next Mazda 2 will be manufactured in the plant that Toyota It has in Valenciennes, France. The same one in which the Yaris and the Yaris cross. In fact, the new Mazda 2 will be a model derived from Toyota yaris. In fact, it should be remembered that the Yaris It was sold for a time in USA What Mazda 2.

Toyota yaris

The Mazda 2 will be a model derived from the Yaris

We have to wait to see if it will be a new version or if it will be a Yaris with another logo, just like you did Suzuki with their Swace and Across, versions of the Toyota Corolla wagon and SUV and Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid. Suzuki, as will Mazda, also benefited from hybrid technologies from Toyota with this formula.

What is clear is that Mazda already announced some time ago its intention to continue collaborating with other manufacturers to enrich and increase its range of models, as well as gave a preview of its plans with the Mazda 2. “We will offer a model supplied by a third party and it will be based on the Yaris”, They pointed out.

Mazda 2

Mazda seeks to reduce emissions in Europe

Likewise, it is not trivial to remember that Toyota owns 5% of Mazda from 2017.. And that this alliance will serve Mazda to have a low-emission urban model in Europe, something that is lacking today. This will lower your average emissions in the Old Continent, thus escaping emissions.

In any case, the Mazda 2 will be an almost residual model in the factory of Toyota. The urban ones are a bet to the low in all the marks. They allow low profit margins while increasing emissions averages. And the commitment of the brands for these models is less and less, as evidenced by the role that the Mazda 2.

The Japanese utility vehicle will occupy “less than 10% of the total production of the Valenciennes factory”, as pointed out from the factory. This results in less 25,000 units per year or about 100 units a day. A very low figure compared to 1,100 units per day that are produced in the French plant, of which the 40% are Yaris and the 60% are Yaris cross.