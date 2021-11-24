Tom Curise insisted they recreate Val Kilmer’s voice with AI Top Gun: Maverick

A few weeks after Top Gun star Val Kilmer showed a recreation of his voice by British company Sonantic, fans of his character in the Top Gun franchise can now expect to hear more of him in the upcoming sequel. thanks to Tom Cruise.

In a recent interview, Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer said Cruise insisted that Kilmer be part of the long-awaited sequel to the iconic 1986 aviation film.

“We all loved (Kilmer), but Tom was very insistent that if he was going to do another Top Gun, Val had to be in it,” Bruckheimer told People magazine.

Although the scope of Kilmer’s role is kept secret, there are some who believe that his character, Lieutenant Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, could appear as a high ranking military officer in the film.

Kilmer’s son Jack, 26, said his father is “excited” about his upcoming role in the sequel, which “honors Iceman’s legacy.”

Kilmer reprized the role of Iceman, the enemy turned flank of Cruise’s character Pete “Maverick” Mitchel, years after he was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and lost his voice after undergoing treatment.

In a new documentary about his life, Kilmer reported that it was difficult to speak up and make yourself understood. But that only made the 61-year-old actor want to share his story “more than ever.”

The documentary, titled Val, unites decades of footage captured by Kilmer, who said he was “the first guy I ever knew to have a video camera,” to tell the story of the actor’s professional triumphs and personal tribulations.

Much of the film is narrated by his son, who, according to YouTube users, looks a lot like his father. “I’ve tried to see the world as a piece of life,” Kilmer mentions in the film, in an almost unrecognizable and raspy voice.

The sequel to Top Gun, meanwhile, is receiving enormous anticipation ahead of the premiere, in part due to the news that Kilmer’s voice has been recreated by the AI ​​and due to his emotional reunion with Cruise on the film’s sets.

“It took us a long time to get there, but we did it,” said Bruckheimer commenting on the film.

Top Gun: Maverick will be released in the United States on November 19.