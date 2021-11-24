Tom Cruise pulls an engine off a cliff in Mission Impossible 7

MADRID, 23 Aug (CulturaOcio) –

Filming of the seventh installment of Mission Impossible is being carried out with the highest level of security against COVID-19, such as Tom Cruise himself demonstrated months ago, which does not mean that they are fleeing from risk in other ways. A leaked video from the set has shown how the team responsible for special effects has knocked a train off a cliff, thus causing some really shocking images.

In the filtered material from the set of Mission Impossible 7, filmed in Derbyshire (United Kingdom) it can be seen as a classic steam locomotive with several wagons behind it approaches a destroyed bridge without hesitation and rushes into the void, shattering a thousand pieces when hitting the bottom of a cliff.

BTS Train launches off a cliff 😳 Just another day in the set of MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 7. Tom Cruise probably jumped off it pic.twitter.com/vvGBOdxKZm – Raiders of the Lost Podcast (@RaidersLostPod) August 21, 2021

Although there is not much information about how important it will be in the plot of the film the ill-fated machinery, some sources suggest that the images seen in the video correspond to the filming of the final section of the film and that, quite possibly, in the final footage shows Tom Cruise jumping off the train before it plunges into the void.

To find out how the sequence fits into the film, fans of Mission Impossible 7 They will have to wait for the premiere of the film, which will arrive in May 2022, under the direction of Christopher McQuarrie, with a cast consisting of the aforementioned Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff or Vanessa kirby among others.