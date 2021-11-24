Tom Cruise acted in this movie that catapulted him to success and you can see it on HBO Max

There are many movies that are worth watching on more than one occasion, one of these is the one starring Tom Cruise and that is available in HBO Max, since in addition to dealing with a strong background theme, it also has emblematic scenes that made the actor an icon worldwide.

On August 5, 1983 it was released Risky Business (Risky Business), whose protagonist was a young actor, who previously had previously appeared in five films, in which he had stood out mainly for his physical appearance, since Tom Cruise from a young age he captured the attention of the public, directors and producers.

This film that was written and directed by Paul Brickman was a worldwide success, as it was produced with a budget of 6.2 million dollars, but it grossed more than $ 63.5 million.

What is it about?

Joel Goodsen (Tom Cruise) is a 17-year-old, responsible, good son and studious. A guy in which anyone can trust. But it has been good for too long. Now Joel’s parents are traveling, and he is alone in charge of the house.

Despite the only thought of taking care of the house on his mind, Miles (Curtis Armstrong), one of his friends, suggests that he take the opportunity to have the house to himself before he goes off to college.

For this, Joel and Miles end up getting into a series of problems, in which they meet a transvestite, a prostitute and even drive in the latest model car of Goodsen’s father.

Business Risky is considered among the five best films of Tom Cruise, since critics gave positive ratings to the film for the theme to be addressed, the performance of the young promise at that time, in addition to being currently considered cult.

According to a listing of Entertainment Weekly, Risky business it was positioned at number 31 of the 50 indispensable films to see at least once in a lifetime.

In the case of Tom Cruise, this film opened the possibility for him to work with great directors such as Ridley Scott on Legend (1985) and obtain important roles as it was Top Gun (1986).

If you did not have the opportunity to see it before or if you saw it and loved it, on the platform HBO Max the remastered version is available for you to enjoy as many times as you want.