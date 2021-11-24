Today’s games: Manchester City vs PSG live the game for the leadership of Group A of the Champions League | Matchday 5

Champions live: Manchester City vs PSG

66 ‘MC 1-1 PSG | A double modification of Pochettino is coming: Gueye and Nuno Mendes leave and ngel Di Mara and Dina Ebimbe enter. The Argentine coach wants to win at the Eithad.

63 ‘MC 1-1 PSG | GOOOOOOOL OF THE CITYYYY !!!! Rodri puts in a spectacular pass from the edge, Kyle Walker reaches the baseline and centers without dropping the ball that travels throughout the small area and Raheem Sterling manages to push it to tie the match.

60 ‘MC 0-1 PSG | PSG IS SAAALVA !!! Riyad Mahrez finishes a pre-made play in a corner kick, but the PSG defense deflects. By the way, Ander Herrera shows an annoyance and asks for his change. The Spaniard leaves the field and Danilo Pereira enters

57 ‘MC 0-1 PSG | Lionel Messi ran away at full speed, it was for Neymar, who returned and had Mbapp on the right side, but Ruben Dias steals the ball and loses the surprise.

54 ‘MC 0-1 PSG | The first warning card of the match is coming and it is for Rodri, who fouls Leandro Paredes at the start of the Argentine player.

52 ‘MC 0-1 PSG | Manchester City had several opportunities to go to the front in the first half and PSG took advantage of the first. Guardiola’s first change is coming: Zinchenko leaves and Gabriel Jesus enters.

49 ‘MC 0-1 PSG | GOOOOOOOL OF PSG !!!! Lionel Messi enters the area from the left and takes a cross that is deflected, but is left to Mbapp, who shoots under Ederson’s legs to overtake the Parisian team.

48 ‘MC 0-0 PSG | First minutes of the complement and Manchester City maintains the intensity on the pitch, while PSG continues to wait for a counterattack.

45 ‘MC 0-0 PSG | VMONOOOOS !!! Actions are resumed at the Etihad Stadium with the same 22 players who started the match and we will see if PSG can snatch victory from City.

MT MC 0-0 PSG | First half balance: Manchester City was clear dominator of the match, but the lack of forcefulness has condemned them. For now, PSG still cannot find the connection between the three stars in the attack. We will see if Pochettino goes for Di Mara or icardi to reverse this situation.

45 ‘MC 0-0 PSG | There is nothing more to add and the first half is over at the Etihad Stadium. City have forgiven several times and we will see if they do not regret it in the complement.

42 ‘MC 0-0 PSG | MBAPP !!! The Frenchman entered the area completely alone on a off-hook and had the goal on his feet, but sent his shot very wide over the goalkeeper.

39 ‘MC 0-0 PSG | We entered the final stretch of the first half and it seems that PSG is going to get a good partial result, although they need the victory to get on top of the group.

36 ‘MC 0-0 PSG | The minutes continue to pass and City cannot find a way to reflect their dominance on the scoreboard. We will see if PSG does not take advantage of a counterattack.

33 ‘MC 0-0 PSG | NAAAAVAAAAAS !! Riyad Mahrez takes a powerful shot that was flirting with the left post, but the Costa Rican goalkeeper flies to save his goalkeeper.

30 ‘MC 0-0 PSG | We arrived at the first half hour of the meeting and so far there is nothing for anyone, but the balance tips in favor of the locals.

27 ‘MC 0-0 PSG | Oleksandr Zinchenko was hitting the ball with an impressive volley, but the PSG defense was on the lookout to cross and block the shot.

24 ‘MC 0-0 PSG | So far, Manchester City has imposed the conditions at the Etihad Stadium. The PSG trident continues to have problems to get the ball up.

21 ‘MC 0-0 PSG | So far, City’s most active player is Riyad Mahrez. Now, the Algerian sends a cross that Gundogan cannot finish, but Pep’s team is approaching the first goal of the match.

18 ‘MC 0-0 PSG | MAAAHREZ !!! Another warning from the Manchester City player, d espus of a shot that was dangerously looking for the goalkeeper of Keylor Navas, but there is a detour.

15 ‘MC 0-0 PSG | We arrived at the first quarter of an hour and so far we have seen little of the trident of Messi, Neymar and Mbapp, but we know that with one they have they can create a lot of danger.

12 ‘MC 0-0 PSG | Now Riyad Mahrez was looking to escape down the wing, but PSG is attentive in the lower box to prevent the attackers from approaching.

9 ‘MC 0-0 PSG | Manchester City began dominating the actions almost at 10 minutes and now Raheem Sterling was close, after a cross down the wing, but the Parisian defense reacted.

6 ‘MC 0-0 PSG | FIRST NOTICE OF THE CITYYYY !!! Rodri heads a cross from a free kick and the PSG defense is on the lookout to deflect the ball.

3 ‘MC 0-0 PSG | Manchester City begins to impose conditions with the possession of the ball, although Mbapp already warned with a first breakaway, which was well cut by the citizen defense.

0 ‘MC 0-0 PSG | VMONOOOOOS !!! The meeting starts at the Etihad Staiudm. Manchester City play in their traditional sky blue uniform, while PSG play in navy blue.

MC-PSG | We are just minutes away from kick-off at the Etihad Stadium and the teams are doing their final warm-up exercises on the pitch.

MC-PSG | These are the ones chosen by Mauricio Pocchettino to face MAcnhester City: Navas; Hakimi, Mendes, Kimpembe, Marquinhos; Gueye, Paredes, Herrera; Mbapp, messi and Neymar.

MC-PSG | PSG is already present at the Etihad Stadium, but the line-up has not yet been confirmed. In a few minutes we will be ready and we will see if Messi will face Pep Guardiola again.

Manchester City confirmed lineup

MC-PSG | This is the XI chosen by Pep Guardiola to face PSG: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Rodrigo, Gundogan, Zinchenko; Mahrez, Bernardo, Sterling.

Manchester City vs PSG: Prediction for today’s game

MC-PSG | The Citizens have a 60% chance of winning, according to the bookies, so they are clear favorites to take the victory and secure the first place in the group.

What time does Manchester City’s game against PSG start and on which channel do they broadcast it live?

MC-PSG | The match between Manchester City and PSG will start at 2:00 p.m., Mexico time through the HBO Max signal and here we will have all the actions.

Good afternoon and welcome to the minute by minute of Manchester City vs PSG, corresponding to the matchday 5 of the Champions League group stage from the Etihad Stadium. My name is Miguel Brcena and I will be taking you all the actions of this meeting.

The citizens march in first place of group A with 9 points, while PSG is second with 8, so the one who is victorious will seize the top of the sector.

Join us for the next few hours in this minute by minute of Manchester City vs PSG and remember that the best sports information is here in MARCA Claro.

