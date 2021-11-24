Today’s Free Fire Codes November 23, 2021; all free rewards

We continue this cold month of November with new reward codes for Free Fire. Garena’s fashion game for iOS and Android mobile devices features free codes every day, usually lasting twenty-four hours. These rewards allow us to obtain loot boxes, diamonds and more by simply redeeming them at the indicated times. Next, we meet all the reward codes for this Tuesday, November 23 2021 and how to redeem them.

Free Fire: reward codes for today, November 23, 2021

We remind you that the most recent weekly agenda is now available, with Booyah Tower and Alfa Skeleton. To highlight, the Crown Box and a Koi of luck (weapon), Leon’s Refill and Booyah Tower. Today this Weekly Agenda with Gloo Recharge will be concluded.

QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X

487P-8ZVG-ZGEA

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

HXVD-EU6E-PW5X

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFX60C2IIVYU

JIMYLVT46V2Z

8JKNXUB96C9P

8FEUQJXPDKA7

MV9CQ27LQJOL

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FF22NYW94A00

FFTQT5IRMCNX

3OVTN5443GFQ

WHYGN3J29VZU

ID9S3QJKAFHX

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFE4E0DIKX2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

How to redeem free codes from Garena Free Fire?

The first step is for you to click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Then, log in with your Free Fire account from your chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Third step: enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Finally, once they confirm the code you have selected, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.

Free Fire is free to download (free-to-play, free with integrated purchases) through the Apple App Store for iOS devices and Google Play if you have an Android mobile or tablet. Computer gamers can enjoy it on PC by following these simple steps.

Source | Prepare Exams