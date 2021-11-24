Today’s Free Fire Codes November 23, 2021; all free rewards
We continue this cold month of November with new reward codes for Free Fire. Garena’s fashion game for iOS and Android mobile devices features free codes every day, usually lasting twenty-four hours. These rewards allow us to obtain loot boxes, diamonds and more by simply redeeming them at the indicated times. Next, we meet all the reward codes for this Tuesday, November 23 2021 and how to redeem them.
We remind you that the most recent weekly agenda is now available, with Booyah Tower and Alfa Skeleton. To highlight, the Crown Box and a Koi of luck (weapon), Leon’s Refill and Booyah Tower. Today this Weekly Agenda with Gloo Recharge will be concluded.
Free Fire: reward codes for today, November 23, 2021
- QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E
- GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X
- 487P-8ZVG-ZGEA
- FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
- 3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
- ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN
- WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC
- UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
- HXVD-EU6E-PW5X
- FFBC-LQ6S-7W25
- 8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB
- 5G9G-CY97-UUD4
- FF7WSM0CN44Z
- FFA9UVHX4H7D
- FFA0ES11YL2D
- FFX60C2IIVYU
- JIMYLVT46V2Z
- 8JKNXUB96C9P
- 8FEUQJXPDKA7
- MV9CQ27LQJOL
- FXCVBNMKDSXC
- F0KMJNBVCXSD
- FF22NYW94A00
- FFTQT5IRMCNX
- 3OVTN5443GFQ
- WHYGN3J29VZU
- ID9S3QJKAFHX
- FF5XZSZM6LEF
- FFXVGG8NU4YB
- FFE4E0DIKX2D
- ERTYHJNBVCDS
- F9IUJHGVCDSE
- F7UIJHBGFDFR
How to redeem free codes from Garena Free Fire?
- The first step is for you to click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site.
- Then, log in with your Free Fire account from your chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter.
- Third step: enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm.
- Finally, once they confirm the code you have selected, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.
Free Fire is free to download (free-to-play, free with integrated purchases) through the Apple App Store for iOS devices and Google Play if you have an Android mobile or tablet. Computer gamers can enjoy it on PC by following these simple steps.
