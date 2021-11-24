Those responsible for the Super Mario movie comment on the inclusion of phrases such as “It’s-a me, Mario!” – Nintenderos

We receive interesting news related to the animated film of Super Mario, which as you well know will be released next year thanks to Illumination. Information on this has been offered today.

In this case, we have been able to find out how those responsible are addressing the issue of including typical phrases of the plumber as “It’s-a me, Mario!”. This is what they share from ScreenRant:

As The Wrap reports, Mario’s voice in the new film, Chris Pratt, will not attempt to imitate the voice previously used by Mario, nor will he use the aforementioned catchphrase. [«It’s-a me, Mario!»]. Instead, the catchphrase will be referenced, but it won’t be a major aspect of Mario’s character. Here’s what one of the film’s producers, Chris Meledandri, had to say about Mario and his catchphrase: “We covered him in the movie, so you’ll see that we definitely included him, but that’s not the tenor of the acting. throughout the movie. All I can say is that the voice he’s doing for us, and Mario, is phenomenal. Yes, I can’t wait for people to hear it.

Remember that this super mario movie It will be released worldwide during the 2022 holiday season. Universal Pictures will release the film in North America on December 21, 2022, with dates for other regions to be announced later. The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and features eye-catching voice actors for Mario (Chris Pratt), Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Luigi (Charlie Day), Bowser (Jack Black), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key. ), Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), Cranky Kong (Fred Armisen), Kamek (Kevin Michael Richardson) and Spike (Sebastian Maniscalco).

The film is being produced by Illumination’s Chris Meledandri and Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, who previously collaborated on the animated series and the Teen Titans Go! Film. The film is scripted by Matthew Fogel, who worked on The LEGO Movie 2 and the upcoming Illumination Minions: Gru’s Dawn film.

What do you think about it?

