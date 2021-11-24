this spectacular Huawei smartwatch on sale sweeps Amazon

The Huawei Watch GT 2 is one of the best sellers on Amazon, and it is no wonder, as it plummets to 99 euros.

Black Friday 2021 is leaving us spectacular offers on high-quality products. A good example of this is the Huawei Watch GT 2, a spectacular smart watch that has a discount of 140 euros for a limited time. Its recommended retail price is 239 euros, but it plummets to 99 euros on Amazon. For this reason, It is the best-selling smartwatch in store right now.

As we say, the discount is for a limited time, as Amazon indicates that ends in 5 days. This is the time you have to consider whether you want to buy it or not, although the discount of 140 euros is very attractive. By the way, the offer applies to model in black (Sport) and brown (Classic), so you can choose the one you like the most of the two.

Buy the Huawei Watch GT 2 Sport for less than 100 euros

The Huawei Watch GT 2 is a smartwatch with a Very good quality construction, whatever model you choose. Equip a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen and 390 x 390 pixel resolution which has excellent quality. As for the strap, both models on sale come with a silicone strap suitable for sports. The Classic version also includes a high-quality and elegant leather strap, perhaps more appropriate for work or dining out.

According to the manufacturer, this Watch GT 2 may offer a autonomy of about 14 days. However, if you use functions such as GPS, the most normal thing is that the 455 mAh battery reach about 10-11 days on average, as we saw in the analysis. Even if you give it a demanding use, you will not have to go through the charger in less than a week, something that is really comfortable.

Inside the Huawei Watch GT 2 works the Kirin A1 processor, developed by Huawei itself, which offers great performance when moving applications. Among its most outstanding functions we find Bluetooth calls, which allows you to take calls when you are doing sports or with your hands full. You can also play music and listen to it with your wireless headphones, it has space for more than 500 songs.

Regarding sport and health, the Watch GT 2 integrates 15 professional sport modes and 85 customizable modes. Of course, the heart rate sensor is not missing, blood oxygen saturation detection, menstrual cycle monitoring, stress analysis and sleep monitoring. In short, a very complete smartwatch that you can wear every day on your wrist for 99 euros.

