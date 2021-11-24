This is the only Android mobile that has been updating without interruption for 7 years

Since 2015 receiving updates: the Fairphone 2 is a unique smartphone within the Android universe.

There has been no other Android smartphone in history that has had such wide support as the Fairphone 2. The company has announced through a press release that its device launched in 2015 The update to Android 10 is almost ready, thus reaching the seven years of uninterrupted support.

The company claims to have worked with an independent developer, Bharath Ravi Prakash, with the aim of bringing Android 10 to Fairphone 2, who has collaborated in the software development project adapted to the device.

While is true that Android 10 It is not the most recent version of the operating system, we must recognize the great work of Fairphone, which has achieved significantly reduce waiting time for the arrival of the update, going from 18 months which took Android 9 to the Fairphone 2 since the release of that version, to 10 months since the last update.

The Fairphone 2 is updated to Android 10

The Fairphone 2 was launched in 2015 with Android 5.1 inside. Two years later, it was updated to Android 6, and a few months later it received Android 7.

The company decided skip the update to Android 8, and instead decided to update the device to Android 9 in March of this year. Now the terminal receives Android 10, current? majority version of the operating system with more than 26% of global market share.

Our 6-yr-old Fairphone 2 is being upgraded to Android 10. That’s 7 years of software support! An industry first for an Android device! 🙌 Together with the open source community we built the operating system. Proving it is possible to put sustainability at the heart of tech. 🌿 pic.twitter.com/TuUjJWTi5J – Fairphone (@Fairphone) November 23, 2021

For now, the update to Android 10 for the Fairphone 2 is not available: will begin to arrive during the first months of next year 2022 to users. Likewise, the company has confirmed that the beta version of Android 11 for Fairphone 3 and Fairphone 3+ will begin this week.

