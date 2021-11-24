This is how the actors in this movie currently look like eg

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ is one of Disney’s most remembered films, bringing us the adventures of ‘Jack Sparrow’, along with more characters who won the hearts of the fans. Learn what the characters look like today.

How many movies has ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ had?

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ has five films released, all starring ‘Jack Sparrow’, interpreted by Johnny depp. The first film was released in 2003, with ‘The Curse of the Black Pearl’, where they also acted Geoffrey Rush, Keira Knightley, Orlando Bloom, Jack Davenport, Jonathan Pryce, Kevin McNally, among others.

The next film was released in the year 2006, ‘The Chest of Death’ was antagonized by the Captain Davy Jones (Bill Nighy), who reprized the role in the year 2007 with ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End’.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: sailing in mysterious waters’ was released in 2011, and became the fourth film in the franchise, while the last to be released was ‘Salazar’s revenge’, released in 2017.





Kevin McNally calls for Johnny Depp’s return

After the problems with the trials of Johnny Depp, it is not yet known if he will return to the franchise in any future film. Kevin McNally, who played ‘Joshamee Gibbs’, the faithful companion of ‘Jack Sparrow’, asked the return of the main actor: “I’ve never seen a hint of a dark side in Johnny Depp. I see a great humanitarian and a beautiful human being. I don’t see any impediment to my going back and playing Jack Sparrow. I think there was a general feeling that without Jack there is no Pirates franchise. And there is probably a lot of truth in that. “