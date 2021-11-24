This is how Cardi B ended in ‘Fast and Furious 9’ | Videos | Film and Television

Fast and furious 9 has reached the rooms. After more than a year and a half of waiting, the ninth installment of the saga has returned to theaters in style. He has done it with a new story full of adrenaline, shooting and, above all, a lot of engine.

Of course, from the moment the movie was announced, fans have been amazed. And it is that once again they have opted for a cast full of stars. Among them we see a new addition: nothing more and nothing less than the very same Cardi B.

The rapper has become one of the star signings of this new film and, as Vin Diesel assured in an interview for ET, they want to continue developing her character in future installments. Come on, we’ll have Cardi B for a while in the saga.

Now, thanks to an interview that Cardi B starred with the Fast and Furious crew and that you can see above, we know how the role came to the singer.

“Vin Diesel called me to talk about a role. I was like: ‘How strong Fast and furious, I sign up, catch me a flight”, The musical star begins by saying.

“I like to play a powerful and strong woman. This whole team is my team. They are the bomb ”, says the young woman before the camera.

Without a doubt, it seems that Cardi B has had a great time filming this new installment and wants to repeat. Will it become one of the new faces of action cinema? We are sure that he has a future in it. And it is that Cardi is a woman of arms to take.

Fast and furious 9 can already be seen in theaters.