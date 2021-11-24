This is Adele’s mansion valued at 10 million dollars

Adele She is one of the best-selling singers in the world and her fortune is valued at $ 190 million dollars, but it seems that by 2022 it will only increase: it transpired that the British would do a residency in Las Vegas, as they did. many stars of the stature of Celine Dion and Britney Spears.

“She began to speak with musicians with whom she was working to know their availability, with the idea of ​​having them in Las Vegas for the recitals,” revealed a source, but still the interpreter of “Someone Like You” did not confirm it. This would not be strange, since recently, he released his new album “30” and the shows would start in January.

At the age of 33, Adele has achieved significant worldwide recognition that led her to win a total of 15 Grammys, nine Brit Awards, an Oscar and a Golden Globe, among others. All the fortune he raised allowed him to buy mansions and now he has a home in The Angels.

What is Adele’s mansion in Los Angeles like?

The mansion is located in the upscale Beverly Hills neighborhood, which is located at the foot of the Santa Monica Mountains and many celebrities such as Jessica Alba, Christina Aguilera, Christina Applegate, Antonio Banderas, David and Victoria Beckham, and Courteney Cox are installed there. The area is famous for its incredible mansions, where around 33,000 people live.

Until recently, Adele He was in London, England, where he was born and his move to Los Angeles coincides with his possible residence in Las Vegas, so it would not be a coincidence. The mansion you bought has 560 square meters and is valued at $ 10 million.

Source: Deck.

Source: Deck.

It has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a living room and a giant garden with an amazing pool. The master bedroom has a huge balcony, with armchairs, a television and a fireplace. One of the spaces that stands out the most in the house is its library, with a capacity for more than 2,000 books and it goes from floor to ceiling.

According to Dirt, which is dedicated to real estate, the Mansion she bought it from celebrity Nicole Richie and her husband, musician Joel Madden, and her new neighbors include Jennifer Lawrence; Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz; Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis; and Zoe Saldaña. Adele you will be nearby to do your shows and, at the same time, relax in the wide spaces of your mansion.

What do you think of his luxurious mansion?

Source: Deck.