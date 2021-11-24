This is Adele’s mansion valued at 10 million dollars

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
24

Adele She is one of the best-selling singers in the world and her fortune is valued at $ 190 million dollars, but it seems that by 2022 it will only increase: it transpired that the British would do a residency in Las Vegas, as they did. many stars of the stature of Celine Dion and Britney Spears.

“She began to speak with musicians with whom she was working to know their availability, with the idea of ​​having them in Las Vegas for the recitals,” revealed a source, but still the interpreter of “Someone Like You” did not confirm it. This would not be strange, since recently, he released his new album “30” and the shows would start in January.

