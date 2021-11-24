this has been one of the best-selling mobiles before Black Friday

The OnePlus device comes with a discount that is close to 200 euros. It is hard to resist.

The Black friday it’s right around the corner, but you don’t have to wait another second for great deals. There are some offers that are already succeeding, mobiles that are being a success. This is one of them.

You can take the OnePlus 8T for only 399 euros in his version of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It is one of the lowest prices so far, arrives with 199 euros discount.

Buy one of the best sellers

The OnePlus mobile has a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. It is very fluid, offers a pleasant and fast experience, when you try it you will not be able to give it up.

Under its chassis is one of the best processors of the moment, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. In this offer you can find it next to 8 GB of RAM, more than enough so that you can demand the maximum from him. You will not miss any power.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.55 “Full HD + 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display

4 rear cameras

4,500 mAh battery with fast charging at 65W

Alert Slider, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, NFC

The OnePlus 8T has 4 cameras on its rear: we find a main sensor 48 megapixel Sony IMX586, a wide angle 16 megapixel with 116º of vision, macro sensor 5-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel camera for black and white. In the hole in its front, a 16 megapixel camera.

The OnePlus smartphone also has a 4,500 mAh battery that you can load at full speed thanks to its 65W power. Arrives with connectivity NFC, which will allow you to pay with applications such as Google Pay, and even 5G so you can sign up for the new connectivity.

For less than 400 euros you can take home one of the best experiences on the Android scene, a complete and powerful device you can trust. If you are interested, do not overthink it, will only be available until the 9th.

