This happens behind the failures in the BBVA app

For a few months, the BBVA Mexico application has registered various failures; the most relevant was that of September 12, when he had problems for hours; According to the general director of the bank, Eduardo Osuna, this It has been due to an excess of transactionality and updates carried out for the high volume of operations.

The banker explained that make hundreds of changes to systems in a month, from very small to major issues that they are programmed, for which they do a lot of tests, but the “systems have no word and can throw you anywhere”.

“There are some issues that have to do with an excess of transactionality that can occur at any time, It is almost always predictable in fortnight, on a bridge, you make some estimates of transactionality, you prepare your entire infrastructure to hold 50 to 70 million transactions. But if at any point there is a degradation of a platform, that can degrade the service. Normally what we do is that if it is not a major failure, that you have to lower the system, what we call intermittence occurs ”, explained the manager.

In that sense, he stood out in recent months the growth of operations through mobile devices has been 60%, in addition to registering a greater influx of companies that have digitized their financial services and have a greater demand for operations.

Osuna pointed out that in the case of the failure that hampered the bank’s services throughout Sunday September 12, this was due to a major change made in the systems.

“There have been absolutely different events that we have had between one and the other from the point of view of origin. The most unfortunate event that was on September 12 was a major change that we were executing given the transactional volume that the bank has. (…) What we changed was a piece that interconnects 4 central units (mainframes), we changed a piece of logic, software, and what happened is that the new software did not work as expected ”, he explained.

According to the CEO of BBVA Mexico, under this circumstance, the entire update had to be reversed, which was not an easy task, since the problem had to be found first.

“The operational complexity is very high. What happens is that once we test, that we install, you start to see how the systems are behaving. This time we returned the changes and what happened is that, even leaving it as it was, we still had problems because the change affected some memories of a device that to find it was crazy. And when the changes come back and you lower the mainframeIt takes you two hours, ”he added.

Osuna does not rule out that they present more failures or intermittences: “I would love to say that it will not happen again, but it is not like that. We are with enormous growth. The time is coming with greater transactionality and what we have is all our teams fully involved in this ”.

