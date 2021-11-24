This beautiful smartwatch has everything you need, discount included

Get the Amazfit GTR 42mm, a beautiful smartwatch, for 69.50 euros at Amazon.

The Black Friday of 2021 is leaving us offers in technological products of the most varied. Of course, there are smart watches that drop in price, and we want to talk to you about one of the best alternatives. Is he Amazfit GTR 42 millimeters, which plummets from 139.99 euros to 69.50 euros on Amazon, that is, now you can buy it at half price.

We are talking about a very complete smart watch, has everything you need. In addition, when choosing a smartwatch, the design is also important, and the truth is that this model has a beautiful aesthetic, suitable for both work and leisure time. After analyzing the market, we have verified that Amazon’s is the cheapest price among the department stores, so let’s discover what you can win for only 69.50 euros.

Buy the cheapest Amazfit GTR

Design is the first detail that falls in love with this 42-millimeter Amazfit GTR. As you can see in the image, it is a very beautiful and elegant model that you can wear throughout the day without clashing with your look. In addition, it has a weight of only 25.5 grams and a thickness of 9.2 millimeters, so comfort is assured. By the way, the offer is available for models of black, white and pink color, you choose.

The 42mm Amazfit GTR mounts a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen, with a resolution of 390×390 pixels so you can see all the content with quality. Also has 5 ATM water resistance so you don’t worry if it gets wet, and connectivity Bluetooth to connect your mobile and receive notifications on your wrist.

As we said, this is a good smartwatch for your work moments and also for leisure ones. For example, when doing sports you can use one of its 12 sports modes, which carry out an exhaustive monitoring to offer you data such as the kilometers traveled, the calories burned or the time spent. In addition, you can also know the exact route you have followed, since the GTR has High precision GPS.

As far as health is concerned, the smartwatch has a heart rate sensor which can work 24 hours a day. Finally, mount a 195mAh battery that offers up to 12 days of autonomy with normal use. If you use the watch only with the basic functions, its autonomy can be extended up to 34 days.

