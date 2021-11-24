They warn “albazo” to approve new Law of Higher Education

Members of the Hagamos fraction in the state Congress denounced an early morning attempt to approve the harmonization of the General Law of Higher Education in the fast lane and with an express consultation.

The deputy Enrique Velázquez González, president of the Education Commission, affirmed that he was summoned to call a session to vote on the opinion of the legislation, although just a few days ago he had agreed with legislators of the Citizen Movement (MC) and with the secretary of innovation Alfonso Pompa Padilla; that they would hold consultation tables with different actors involved in the issue.

The legislator He said he did not know the reason for the rush to bring up the subject if there were agreements to follow the process to avoid future controversies and that the Supreme Court of Justice intervene again. He accused the emecist faction of wanting to install a dictatorship in the Legislative Power so that matters could advance at the pace that they had.

“They want to do this on fast track and with issues that do not come in federal law and must be harmonization. The higher education fund that does come in the federal one is not considered. You cannot open a two-hour consultation, the law says that it must have the maximum publicity, it is a total simulation. They want to impose their majority, it is practically the establishment of a dictatorship in this Congress, nothing is going to move if the parliamentary group that controls the commissions does not decide, ”he commented.

Velázquez González announced that he will present an initiative to modify the integration of legislative commissions so that parliamentary groups have representation according to their percentage in the Legislature, where no party has more than 40%.

For her part, the deputy, Mara Robles Villaseñor, insisted that the consultation is necessary to hear proposals and opinions of specialists. He called for avoiding a steamy approval of the law and holding an exercise in open parliament.

