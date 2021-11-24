They present “At night the flowers sleep” at the Juan de Salazar

Within the framework of the 25N, International Day of Non-Violence against Women, the theater play Flowers sleep at night – pomegranate It will be presented on Wednesday 24, Friday 26 and Saturday 27 at the Juan de Salazar Cultural Center of Spain.

As part of the tenth edition of the Paraguayan Hispanic Theater Festival, Flowers sleep at night – pomegranate It will take place in the programming being a work of an experimental nature that portrays the stories of different women, making an analogy between them and the sunflowers for their constant search for light.

“We work the corporal from what each one is. The play is drawn by what the girls bring, they, the actresses, are the script of the play. Nothing that is not their own is of interest ”, argues Rita Ortiz, director of the work, whose creation is aimed at looking inside each woman; to understand that as such they form a team with others, and that together, as a gender, they trace a continuous process of new opportunities in society.

Likewise, Ortiz states that “it is important to always make visible the burden of imposing the mandates of others, along with the thousands of injustices that women continue to suffer from ancient times.”

“The real problem is that there are practices that persist over time and that continue to cancel us out. We are committed to continuing to think and fight in depth the issue of violence against women, no longer half-heartedly or lukewarm. We remember all the girls and women that we are missing, those who were torn from us, ”says Rita.

The theatrical proposal is made up of more than 20 artists on stage, including actresses and musicians who are part of it. Among the actresses, Patty Galeano, Julia Peroni and Momo stand out. The texts were written by each of the actresses with the accompaniment of Maluli Vera Viveros, Daily Jara and Rita Ortiz Arietti.

The play will be presented in three functions: on Wednesday 24, Friday 26 and Saturday 27 November at 7:00 p.m. in the Patio del Juan de Salazar (Tacuary 745). Access to the work is free with prior scheduling at 0974 599 961 until full capacity is reached.